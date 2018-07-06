Fox Thinks It’s a Scandal That a CNN Reporter Criticized His Own Network

CNN and Fox News battle every night on air, but now they’re also fighting in writing.
Fox media reporter Brian Flood published a story this afternoon which resurfaced old tweets from CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy in which he was critical of the network.
Before coming to CNN, Darcy worked at Business Insider and TheBlaze. The Fox article claims that while he was at those outlets, he tweeted that CNN personalities frequently made things up on air.
A number of conservative media personalities, from outlets like The Daily Wire and NewsBusters, began re-sharing Darcy’s “hypocritical” tweets overnight.
The biggest “gotcha” for these conservative personalities was a 2016 tweet in which Darcy said CNN “invented things.”
“At what point does CNN not let people just make stuff up on the airwaves?” he asked.
But Darcy defended himself this afternoon, pointing out that he was referring only to pro-Trump commentators like Kayleigh McEnany.
Other reporters both inside and outside CNN leaped to Darcy’s defense and pointed out that it was healthy for reporters to constructively criticize their employers.
CNN also defended Darcy in a statement to Fox.
“Oliver was critical of CNN before, just as he is now,” the network said. “CNN is a place where opinions and ideas are valued. And we encourage staff to share their thoughts about the organization—both positive and critical. While this might seem like an exotic concept to you, we’d headline it ‘Media Reporter Does Job.’ This is a nothing story.”
CNN declined to comment further for Observer.