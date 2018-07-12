Congressman Interrupts Peter Strzok’s Hearing to Subpoena Steve Bannon

FBI agent Peter Strzok’s Capitol Hill reckoning descended into a bacchanalia on Thursday.

After House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) threatened to hold Strzok in contempt for refusing to answer questions related to the Russia investigation, a Democratic congressman interrupted the hearing to move to subpoena Steve Bannon.

“I move to subpoena Steve Bannon!” chimed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

Bannon had also refused to answer questions that were not pre-approved by the White House when he testified before the House Intelligence committee in February. Swalwell’s interruption, it seemed, was to point out Goodlatte’s hypocrisy of holding Strzok in contempt, while also initially refusing to let the agent speak with the FBI’s legal counsel.

Following a back-and-forth with all lawmakers present, the motion was tabled.

Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who grilled Bannon for refusing to answer questions during his February testimony, refused to vote.

Gowdy presses Strzok about his texts as the Russia investigation began, Strozk tries to give him the context, but Gowdy cuts him off. “If you want to get into context, let one of my other colleagues do that,” Gowdy says to him — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 12, 2018

Swalwell’s play was just one of many sideshows plaguing Thursday’s hearing.

Gowdy ran over his allotted time by two minutes and ended his questioning of Strzok with snark.

“No wonder Bob Mueller kicked you off the investigation,” quipped the congressman after lambasting his witness over text messages that implied partisan bias in the Russia probe.

Strzok was reassigned from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after the text messages, sent to an extramarital lover, surfaced.