Republican Capitalists Smell the Danger of Trump’s ‘FART Act’

Something suspicious wafts throughout the White House…

President Trump has reportedly ordered a bill that would grant him the authority to raise U.S. tariffs as he sees fit, without the approval of Congress or the World Trade Organization (WTO). Titled the “United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act”—or, as many media outlets have been calling it, the less flattering “FART Act”—the legislation was first leaked to Axios on Sunday evening.

Although the bill would allow Trump to negotiate individually with foreign powers, a source familiar with the White House initiative called the legislation “insane” and “not implementable at the border.” Trade hardliner Peter Navarro is reported to be one of the only members of the president’s circle who thinks the bill can be passed.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there was a “need to update and synchronize [WTO’s] activities, but conceded “it was a little premature to talk about simply withdrawing from” the organization.