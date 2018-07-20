Disney-Marvel Fires ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Filmmaker James Gunn

Disney and Marvel Studios have fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the move comes after old tweets from Gunn joking about offensive topics such as rape and pedophilia were discovered by conservative personality and OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec, along with the Republican-leaning website The Daily Caller.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement.

The tweets mostly came from 2008 and 2009.

Gunn, who often criticizes President Trump and engages in Twitter debates with right-leaning users, has since deleted his account. Prior to removing himself from Twitter, he posted: “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

He continued: “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over.”

Gunn was currently working on the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which he previously said set up the next “10, 20 years of Marvel movies.” The movie was expected to begin shooting in the fall before hitting theaters in 2020, notably after next year’s Avengers 4.

The director was expected to be present at Sony’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, though it is now unknown if he’ll make an appearance.

Gunn’s Guardians franchise has been among the most popular and successful in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The first is often discussed when debating the best entries in the entire MCU and earned north of $770 million at the worldwide box office. The sequel earned $863 million across the globe. Both were praised for mostly standing apart from the larger MCU while opening up the cosmic side of the shared continuity and boasting a unique sense of humor.