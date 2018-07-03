Unfortunately, Meghan Markle Can’t Participate in Sponsored Content

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of #961417648 with alternate crop.) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan Markle had to buy this hat herself. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, formerly a lifestyle blogger extraordinare, now must eschew any and all sponsored content.

Markle’s days of #sponcon are behind her now that she’s the Duchess of Sussex. While one (OK, me) would think that her ensembles are gifted to her by the designers, the royal family’s shelling out for her luxe looks.

Markle left her Herve Leger bandage dresses behind to don ladylike bags, sleek coats and high heels that sell out immediately after she wears them. But the brands aren’t being given to her for the exposure.

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 23: Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle buys all her own clothes now. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

According to People, the Duchess is paying for all of her clothes herself… with a little help from her husband, of course. Hopefully, good old Granny is also assisting, since she is worth a large fortune (horse racing earned her $9 million alone).

Prince Charles definitely chips in. It’s fortunate that he receives $28 million per year, which he then distributes to his sons. How’s that for a clothing allowance? Bet she doesn’t even have to do the dishes or take out the trash to earn it.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zoe Warren, Zalie Warren, Benita Litt, Remy Litt and Rylan Litt arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

It’s certainly helpful when your best friend is a celebrity stylist. Ben Stansall/Getty Images

The former Suits star can’t accept any free clothes (of course, nothing in life is truly free). Instead, an assistant rifles through options by different brands. It’s rumored that her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is the one styling her.

It certainly helps that Mulroney is familiar with high society because she’s married to the son of Canada’s former prime minister and she’s a stylist. While Mulroney wasn’t maid of honor at the royal wedding, she did her duty during the wedding by escorting the children. And it’s said that she helped Markle pick her wedding gown out.

After they sort through the styles, they keep a few and have to actually pay for the ones they keep (in a shocking twist). So no, Markle isn’t showing up in Burberry, Tom Ford and J. Crew because it’s a #sponcon deal; she really chose it (with a little help from her stylist). There’s no shilling SugarBearHair in this royal’s future, because her #sponcon deals are done.

Royals really are just like us, only they wear much more Givenchy.

