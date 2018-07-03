All of the Superhero Movies Scheduled to Come Out Through 2020

By the time 2018 comes to a close, movie-going audiences will have been treated to a whopping nine superhero movies. Since the modern superhero boom began with Blade, we have seen more than 30 films dedicated solely to origin stories. Right now, we have the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), DC Extended Universe (DCEU), X-Men Universe and a host of standalone capes-and-cowls pictures, spinoffs and emerging shared cinematic continuities. Superheroes are responsible for the four highest-grossing domestic films of the year so far.

Long story short: superhero fatigue does not exist; not as long as the genre continues to pump our crowd-pleasing and money-making efforts with such frequency.

So to keep the ever-growing and sprawling web of blockbuster superhero films in check, here are all of the movies scheduled to arrive in this genre through 2020.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)

Evangeline Lilly gets bumped up to co-star/hero in this Ant-Man sequel as she takes on the moniker of The Wasp. But can the Marvel Cinematic Universe afford to go small after redefining big with Avengers: Infinity War? The box office prospects look good, but it remains to be seen how fans will respond after the MCU’s recent blockbuster run.

Venom (October 5)

Comic book fans have been clamoring for a quality take on the popular Venom character for years, and with Tom Hardy front and center, Sony’s solo flick has one of the most talented actors in the game tackling the role. So why does Venom look so… underwhelming? We’re hoping the final product lives up to expectations and helps spur more risk-taking in the genre.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

This animated Spidey adventure follows fan-favorite Miles Morales and will hopefully serve as a launching pad for a new Spider-Man franchise that stands apart from the Tom Holland-MCU continuity. Not only will Into the Spider-Verse introduce the half-black, half-Latino Morales, but the film also features an abundance of talent. Written by Phil Lord, it stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber and Hailee Steinfeld. Not too shabby.

Aquaman (December 21)

Given the uneven footing of WB’s DC Extended Universe and the production issues Aquaman endured during its shoot, it’s fair if you’re on the fence. But director James Wan (Furious 7, The Conjuring) has proven to be a fun filmmaker with a knack for world building, and Aquaman boasts an enticing hook as a Lord of the Rings/Game of Thrones mashup underwater. We remain cautiously optimistic for this one.

Hellboy (January 11, 2019)

We spoke to star David Harbour about his Hellboy reboot in which he discussed his love of superheroes and how this feature will go a bit deeper than some other superhero titles. We’re of the opinion that darker material (The Dark Knight trilogy, Logan) can often become the best of the genre when executed properly, so our hopes are high for Hellboy. Try not to disappoint us, Chief Hopper.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (February 14, 2019)

X-Men: Apocalypse squandered the source material’s best villain, and Dark Phoenix will be the second time the X-franchise tackles Jean Grey’s iconic comics storyline. That doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence and neither does the film’s production delays or the directorial debut of uber-writer/producer Simon Kinberg. We’re keeping our expectations in check.

Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019)

The MCU’s first female-led superhero blockbuster will see Oscar-winner Brie Larson take on the role of Carol Danvers, a fighter pilot who is imbued with special powers from an alien force. What makes Captain Marvel particularly interesting is that it takes place in the 1990s, making it a prequel of sorts to the current iteration of the MCU. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be co-starring with both of his eyes, to give you an idea of the timeline.

Shazam! (April 5, 2019)

The DCEU could either plug its leaks or continue to sink over the next 12 months. If Aquaman and Shazam! arrive as general crowd-pleasers, than the brand will have rebounded from the disastrous Justice League. If one or both disappoints, than WB may need to rethink its shared universe entirely. Fingers crossed.

Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019)

Following the still-untitled (but definitely related to the shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls) Avengers 4, the contracts for mainstay Avengers such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and others will expire. While everyone is free to negotiate a new deal, the prevailing sense is that the MCU will bid adieu to several familiar faces. Can Avengers 4 deliver not only a satisfying conclusion to 10-plus years of Marvel storytelling, but also set up the next phase of MCU features?

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5, 2019)

How we picture Sony’s marketing campaign for Far From Home:

“Hey, remember that time Peter Parker vanished into dust after Thanos erased half the population of the universe? Yeah, about that… We still need to milk the property for more money so… just go with it, OK?”

The New Mutants (August 2, 2019)

Take that trailer with a grain of salt as The New Mutants was delayed from its original April 2018 release date in order to undergo significant re-shoots. Normally, that would be a cause for concern; every single major blockbuster has built-in schedule time for re-shoots, but rarely are their release dates pushed back more than a year for any good reasons. But rumors indicate that these re-shoots are intended to make the film even scarier, furthering Fox’s recent expansion into new superhero genres. That sound intriguing to us.

Wonder Woman 1984 (November 1, 2019)

Wonder Woman is the DCEU’s only undisputed success as a critical and commercial hit, so quite a lot is riding on Patty Jenkins’ sequel. The sequel will jump from World War I to 1984, with Kristen Wiig taking on the villainous role of Cheetah after Emma Stone reportedly passed. Somehow, Chris Pine will also return following his character’s death at the end of the original. No word yet on just how exactly that works, but we’re interested to find out.

Untitled Fox/Marvel Film (November 22, 2019)

20th Century Fox has secured real estate on the release schedule for unknown Marvel films in the near future. Our best guess is that this date is reserved for X-Force, which will reunite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino in a new team-up movie following May’s Deadpool 2.

Untitled DC Film (February 14, 2020)

DC Films has a number of projects up in the air at the moment, including a solo Flash vehicle, Batgirl, Suicide Squad 2, Green Lantern Corps, Nightwing, Justice League Dark, several Joker and Harley Quinn spinoffs and more. Right now, no one is quite sure what’s going on at Warner Bros. following another hierarchical shakeup earlier this year and the AT&T merger. Here’s to hoping we get something cool.

Untitled Fox/Marvel Film (March 13, 2020)

Who knows if these far off dates will even stick, what with Disney and Comcast’s looming acquisition efforts. We can safely assume whichever studio acquires Fox will want to continue making blockbuster superhero films, and Disney CEO Bob Iger has already promised that the Deadpool franchise will remain R-Rated should it land at the Mouse House. But that doesn’t mean they’ll maintain Fox’s current development plan and you can likely expect the X-Men to be recast.

Untitled Marvel Movie (May 1, 2020)

We know for a fact that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters after Avengers 4, so that’s the leading candidate for this release date. Other than that, this slot could be reserved for a sequel to Doctor Strange, the long-awaited Black Widow spinoff or something new entirely.

Untitled DC Film (June 5, 2020)

Again, we have no idea what this movie will be or even if it will stay on the schedule. In addition to the previously mentioned candidates, one possibility is that Warner Bros. finally makes Black Adam with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a union that was officially announced in 2014 but has yet to hit the big screen. Johnson has a packed schedule, but it’s strange he and DC Films have yet to collaborate after four years.

Untitled Fox/Marvel Film (June 26, 2020)

A summer release date is a juicy spot on the calendar, but it’s unclear if it will come to fruition with all of the corporate uncertainty. There had previously been talk of a Kitty Pryde X-Men spinoff starring Ellen Page and a James Franco-led Multiple Man adaptation, but the status of both projects remains unknown.

Untitled Marvel Movie (July 31, 2020)

Sooner or later, Marvel is going to have to start developing new franchises for the future. We can safely assume that Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange will compose the main Avengers roster moving forward. But will Bucky take up the mantle of Captain America? Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man be recast? Will never-before-seen heroes be introduced? We assume so.

Untitled Fox/Marvel Film (October 2, 2020)

What is the appropriate amount of time the studios need to wait out of respect for Hugh Jackman and the audience before reintroducing the character of Wolverine? Asking for a friend…

Untitled Marvel Movie (November 6, 2020)



Sadly, the all-female Marvel movie that Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson teased doesn’t sound as if it’s going to become a reality. But if it did, it would be the perfect time for Marvel to reveal Valkyrie as a member of the LGBTQ community, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said the MCU will see at least two characters that fall under this category in the near future.