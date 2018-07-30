Netflix Talks New Seasons of ‘Stranger Things’ and Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’

Netflix’s entire business model is built on the ease and convenience of viewers. We can watch what we want, when we want without all of those pesky commercial breaks or one-week pauses in between new episodes. As such, it’s understandable if fans get a bit antsy while waiting for the returns of their favorite Netflix shows.

We were forced to endure a 16-month wait in between the first and second seasons of Stranger Things. Unfortunately, we’re probably looking at an even longer delay for the third go-around as Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content, explained at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour on Sunday that season three likely won’t arrive until Summer 2019.

Why would you torture us poor souls like that, Netflix? Why?

“Well, it’s a hand-crafted show,” Holland said, according to TheWrap. “You know, the [creators] the Duffer Brothers and [director] Shawn Levy have worked really hard and they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so, they really want to take the time to get it right. I think it’s gonna be a fantastic season, it’s gonna be worth the wait.”

Audiences were hoping for a fall release to match with last year’s Halloween-timed debut, but that isn’t in the cards. Admittedly, up-and-coming star Millie Bobby Brown has been busy recently with Warner Bros.’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which could have played a role in scheduling. And co-star Finn Wolfhard has also been making the Hollywood rounds in different projects. But Stranger Things is the most popular streaming show in the world, and fans will certainly be bummed about the extended wait.

But that’s not the only show the streamer boasts that viewers are eager to see return. Netflix is hoping to get started on a third season of Master of None, but that’s contingent on Aziz Ansari.

“We would be happy to make another season of Master of None when Aziz is ready,” Holland said.

Following the conclusion of season two last summer, Ansari said of the show’s future: “I’d rather we not end it here. I’d rather make one at some point in my life. I don’t know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I’d like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process. I’m just happy I could do the show.”

He added: “There are definitely things that pop into my head, but I don’t feel like I have a full season of operations in my head right now.”

Aziz created, wrote, directed and starred in Master of None, winning an Emmy alongside co-writer and co-star Lena Waithe last year for the celebrated episode “Thanksgiving.”