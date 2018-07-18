NJ Politics Digest: State Files Suit Over Federal SALT Limits

Blue state Democrats have been saying it for a long time, and now New Jersey has joined a coalition of predominately Democratic states that have filed a lawsuit saying the new federal tax law is a politically motivated attack on them.

New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Maryland have filed the federal suit that claims newly imposed federal limits on deducations for state and local taxes (SALT) infringe on the constitutional right of states to set fiscal policy, according to a report by POLITICO.

The 52-page complaint contends the tax plan passed earlier this year violates the constitution. It also cites comments by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the $10,000 limit for deductions for state and local taxes was crafted to “send a message” to high-tax states controlled by Democrats to bring their spending under control.

The suit, which claims the changes will force New Jersey residents to pay $3.1 billion more in federal taxes, seeks to have the tax law declared unconstitutional. It also asks the court to stop the IRS from enforcing the cap on SALT deductions, according to POLITICO.

Quote of the Day: “Plastic bags for windows, sheets of cardboard for windows, comforters stuck in holes in the wall. I’m not exaggerating. Stuff like that’s horrific.” — Dave Hodgson, a former assistant coach of a women’s professional soccer team whose majority owner is Gov. Phil Murphy, describing the team’s housing conditions last year.

New York, New Jersey file suit over new federal tax law

A coalition of blue states led by New York sued the federal government on Tuesday, saying its new tax law was “politically motivated and politically targeted” against high-tax areas dominated by Democrats.

New Jersey Democratic House candidates crushing Republicans in fundraising

Theoretically, freshman Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer should be in a competitive race this November in New Jersey‘s 5th Congressional District.

Bob Menendez: What did President Trump agree to in private meeting with Vladimir Putin?

President Donald Trump’s administration needs to tell Congress in detail what he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a private meeting in Helsinki, Sen. Bob Menendez said Tuesday.

Life on N.J. pro soccer club owned by Gov. Murphy is sad and bleak, players allege

Former players and officials for a professional women’s soccer team whose majority owner is Gov. Phil Murphy say the team has been plagued by poor housing, subpar facilities, and mismanagement, according to a report Tuesday by a soccer news website, which called life at the club “bleak.”

Trump’s ‘mastery’ of diplomacy was on display with Putin, says disowned N.J. GOP candidate

Congressional candidate Seth Grossman, almost alone among prominent New Jersey Republicans, applauded President Donald Trump after his much-criticized press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Medical marijuana NJ: Strict rules and $20k fee, new Central Jersey locations

The state plan announced Monday to double the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey, including basing two more in central Jersey, offers a glimpse at the cutthroat process awaiting potential operators looking to delve into the legal weed business.

Ocean Resort Casino joins New Jersey internet betting market

Ocean Resort has joined the state’s thriving internet gambling market.

Menendez’s anti-Hugin website comes under fire for its news-like format

A website New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez’s campaign set up to tarnish his Republican opponent is coming under fire from Republicans and some media outlets for having the appearance of a legitimate news site.

NJ Transit to divert $511M from capital funds to pay for operating costs

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly blasted former Gov. Chris Christie’s stewardship of NJ Transit, saying his predecessor turned the commuter agency into “a house of gimmicks” and that his new administration will get “get the system back to fiscal health.”

NJ Transit spends another $24 million for safety system to meet December deadline

NJ Transit officials approved spending another $24 million to get a federally mandated train safety system installed by a Dec. 31 deadline.

Municipal courts need radical reform to stop ‘never-ending’ fines, suspensions, report says

New Jersey must overhaul its municipal courts to remove the influence of money and politics from the millions of cases local judges handle every year, a state Supreme Court committee tasked with studying the issue concluded in a report released Tuesday.

Grewal, with profile rising, may have future in politics

Six months ago, few outside of Bergen County would recognize the name of Gurbir Grewal, and even some residents there were likely not familiar with the former county prosecutor.

Paterson officials shake off Murphy veto of $11 million budget boost for city

After pledging his support to Paterson, Gov. Phil Murphy this month vetoed a budget item that officials say would have provided the city with an extra $11 million in state aid this year.

This N.J. police chief is in line for $177K annual pension

Police Chief Drew Sisk will earn an annual pension of more than $177,000 when he retires at the end of July.

Can ‘Opportunity Zones’ Help Revitalize NJ’s Distressed Towns and Cities?

While many New Jersey residents are still cursing revamped federal tax rules that cap a longstanding write-off for local property taxes, state leaders are hoping another element of the federal overhaul—one that creates incentives for investing in low-income areas—will boost community revitalization efforts.

Toys R Us workers may ask Bankruptcy Court for severance pay

Toys R Us store workers and other employees could have a chance for severance pay thanks to an agreement that opens the door for a class-action claim on their behalf in Bankruptcy Court.

Democratic lawmakers call for an investigation into GOP robocall

Democratic Assembly members Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling are calling for investigations into a robocall featuring Republican Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso that attacked their state budget votes.

Homeless Vets Not Welcome in Newark’s Ironbound

A nonprofit organization says city officials discriminated against military veterans by denying an application to build housing for homeless heroes.

A dozen boardwalk games earn the wrath of N.J.’s fair play police

A dozen boardwalk games in two Jersey Shore towns have been cited for violations after a statewide inspection found that the games weren’t giving customers a fair chance to win, or that prizes were falsely advertised.

NJ Winegrowers Say Road Signage Prohibitions Are Keeping Them Hidden

Wine growers in New Jersey are adamant their product is as good as any California or French selection—they just lack the marketing campaign. Now, state lawmakers are looking for ways they can help.

Editorial: Online voter registration would be a positive step

As in many things across the great digital divide, sometimes basic government functions and institutions can lag far behind technological innovation.

