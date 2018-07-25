NJ Politics Digest: New Jersey Could Be Moving to Decriminalize Pot

New Jersey could be taking the first steps toward what could be an effort to decriminalize marijuana.

On Tuesday, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal told municipal prosecutors throughout the state to adjourn all cases involving marijuana-related offenses until September 4. In a letter to prosecutors, Grewal said the delay will give his office time to develop “appropriate guidance” for prosecutors, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press.

In a memo to prosecutors, Grewal said he intends “to issue a statewide directive concerning the scope and appropriate use of prosecutorial discretion in marijuana-related offenses in municipal court,” the report said.

Grewal’s letter did not make it clear if police should continue making marijuana-related arrests. The attorney general said he would convene a working group to help develop the guidance.

The move comes as Gov. Phil Murphy’s efforts to legalize marijuana has stalled after encountering opposition from lawmakers of both parties in the state legislature. Murphy, who opposes decriminalization, said he intends to continue pushing to legalize and tax marijuana sales.

Quote of the Day: “You think it’s a step in the right direction. It actually leaves the business in the hands of the bad guys. Your kids are exposed. It’s not regulated. It’s not taxed.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on the prospect of marijuana decriminalization instead of legalization.

Property tax break? Sweeping change in how NJ pays for schools is now law

The decades-old debate in New Jersey over how to fairly fund public education took another turn Tuesday when Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the first major revamp of the state’s modern school funding formula since it was enacted in 2008.

This Trump-friendly N.J. Republican drew raves from VP Pence at a political rally

Vice President Mike Pence, in Philadelphia Monday to tout President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, made sure to offer kind words for a Trump-friendly New Jersey lawmaker.

New Law Requiring Candidates to Provide Email

It just got a little easier for voters to contact candidates for state and local offices in New Jersey. But the state still lags some of its neighbors, which provide an array of online tools to get in touch with candidates.

Rutgers and RWJBarnabas Health create new academic health system

The state’s largest health care system, RWJBarnabas Health, will invest more than $1 billion in medical research and education at Rutgers University over the next two decades to create a new statewide academic health system, leaders of both institutions announced Tuesday.

An inside look at how Horizon used hospital costs — and quality — in plan to change N.J. health care

These are the documents Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey did not want you to see.

Warehouse workers bring fight for better wages, conditions to Amazon

New Jersey, with its miles of warehouses and distribution centers lining the Turnpike and dozens of other highways, has been dubbed the “warehouse state.” Now, labor groups want it to be known as the place where the fight began to win better pay and working conditions for the nation’s warehouse employees.

New Jersey lottery sells the most in the state’s poorest neighborhoods

As Mega Millions fever heats up toward tonight’s $512 million drawing, an analysis of lottery data by NorthJersey.com reveals that two-thirds of lottery sales come from the state’s poorest communities, those where the median household income is less than $81,800, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

One More Fee For Big NJ Property Owners

New Jersey, the most densely populated state in the nation, has a growing stormwater infrastructure and management problem.

After fatal strip mall shooting, lack of dashcams under scrutiny in Deptford

When a Deptford Township police officer shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in the parking lot of a South Jersey strip mall last month, the cameras weren’t rolling to capture the incident.

Middlesex Says It’s A Sanctuary County, But ICE Still Making Arrests

Despite Middlesex County’ position of not assisting immigration officials in deporting most criminals, ICE has not let that stop them from going after immigrants at the county courthouse.

Immigration protest outside Wells Fargo board member’s NJ house signals new tactic

Immigration advocates descended on a tree-lined residential street in Westfield on Tuesday morning and gathered outside the home of a Wells Fargo board member to protest the bank’s financing of private prisons that house immigration detainees for the federal government.

NJ sports betting: Far Hills Race Meeting to offer pari-mutuel wagering

For the first time in its nearly century-long history, the Far Hills Race Meeting will offer pari-mutuel wagering on all of its races

Ocean Co. Jail sex bias suit: ‘Bacon fat back,’ ‘Pig vomit,’ ‘Everyone gets a turn’

he working conditions within the Ocean County Jail are rife with gender discrimination, workplace hostility and supervisors who retaliate against women who complain, a recently filed federal lawsuit claims.

Judge dismisses claims against ex-Hudson County jail chief

A federal judge has dismissed claims leveled against a former Hudson County jail director by two ex-corrections officers who accused the former director of complicity in a series of retaliatory acts taken against them and others.

Catholic school teacher fired due to her pregnancy can continue suing school

A former teacher at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth will be allowed to continue with her lawsuit against the Catholic school, which terminated her after she became pregnant while unmarried, an appeals court decided Tuesday.

Dangerous, abandoned homes are ruining a historic N.J. park, and the feds are to blame

The last exit in New Jersey on Route 80 leads into the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area, on Old Mine Road, which runs mostly along the river for the 40-mile length of the park.

It’s not graffiti. It’s money for NJ towns in the Instagram age

The meeting had been contentious, so when it was Jay Webb’s turn to address the Borough Council, he was prepared for a lengthy, bitter debate.

Peruvian parade scrambling to pay $10,000 it still owes Paterson

The group that runs the annual Peruvian parade and festival in Passaic County, which is scheduled for Sunday, is scrambling to come up with the money it owes Paterson forexpenses for an event expected to draw more than 7,000 people

Liberty Property Trust writes down value of Camden waterfront development by $26 million

Liberty Property Trust has written down the value of its sprawling Camden waterfront development project by $26 million amid less-than-anticipated demand for office space at the site and the prospect that state tax breaks used for job creation there won’t be renewed.

Another day, another fight between the N.J. attorney general and Jersey City’s mayor

Mayor Steve Fulop started his Tuesday cheering the city’s new policy on marijuana prosecutions and ended it embroiled in another public spat with state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Mayor accepts developer’s $3M offer to buy Paterson Armory site, build luxury complex

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he has agreed to accept developer Charles Florio’s $3 million offer for the Paterson Armory site and the prominent builder has plans to transform what has been an eyesore for decades into a 138-unit luxury housing complex.

Jailed ex-Paterson mayor’s fund made $11,500 in donations in May elections

Imprisoned ex-mayor Jose “Joey” Torres’ campaign fund contributed $11,500 to five candidates in Paterson’s May elections, according to documents made public this week.

