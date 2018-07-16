NJ Politics Digest: NJ Casinos Could Miss the Start of Football Sports Betting

Casinos in New Jersey have until today to submit their plans if they want to have sports betting in place in time for the start of football season.

The Associated Press reports that the state Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) gave casinos the deadline last Monday.

David Rebuck, director of the DGE, imposed the deadline because it needs a “reasonable amount of time” to evaluate and test the casinos’ plans. Rebuck said the DGE has told casinos it will test and approve individual applications as are submitted, and not all at the same time, as was done at the start of internet gambling in 2013, according to the report.

Some casinos had not submitted their sports betting platforms as of a week ago, while others are further along in the process, according to the report.

The NFL season starts on Sept. 6.

So far, the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos are the only two Atlantic City facilities offering sports betting. They are joined by Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport and the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford. The casinos and Monmouth Park took in $16.4 million in the first two weeks of sports betting. The Meadowlands just began offering betting.

Quote of the Day: “I love the green goals. But it’s expanded to such a level. And it’s as regressive as it can get.”— New Jersey Ratepayer Advocate Stefanie Brand, on state fees added to utility bills to support green energy programs.

Moran: How N.J. forces the poor to finance the fight on climate

In Newark’s South Ward, friends and family gathered at their church Wednesday morning to say good-bye to Linda Daniels, a 68-year-old matriarch who died gasping for breath on a hot afternoon, a few hours after PSE&G cut off her electricity, causing her oxygen machine to sputter to a halt.

NJ.com Read more

Abolish ICE? Democrats in NJ Making Millions Detaining Immigrants

Since President Donald Trump’s election, Democratic lawmakers have called for ending cooperation with immigration authorities. Protested immigration enforcement tactics. And some have started calling for abolishing ICE.

NJ101.5 Read more

AC casinos risk missing football season if sports betting plans aren’t submitted tomorrow

New Jersey gambling regulators are warning casinos to submit their plans for sports betting by Monday or risk not being approved in time for the start of football season.

Associated Press Read more

NJ Renews Funding For McGreevey’s Prisoner Re-Entry Program

Former New Jersey prisoners may have an easier time finding sustainable work in the construction sector thanks to new state grant money for a pre-apprenticeship training program.

NJ101.5 Read more

State may expand medical marijuana program to include opioid addiction

State Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal is considering an expansion of New Jersey’s medical marijuana program to include opioid addiction as a qualifying condition.

Politico Read more

As N.J. drug deaths rise, the good news is opioid prescriptions rates are declining

Opioid prescriptions declined by 28 percent from 2013 to 2017 among policy holders at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state’s largest health insurance carrier, the company announced Thursday, touting its efforts to identify abusers by working with doctors and pharmacists.

NJ.com Read more

How secure are New Jersey’s voting machines from hacking? This report may worry you.

New Jersey has some of the weakest election security in the country, according to a congressional report that placed the blame on former Gov. Chris Christie.

NJ.com Read more

Menendez does better at raising campaign cash as his ethics troubles fade

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez stepped up his fundraising around the June 5 primary, bringing his total to $9 million though the end of last month, almost as much as he brought in by this time six years ago, newly disclosed Federal Election Commission filings show.

NJ.com Read more

Malinowski outraises Lance in 7th district raise

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-Clinton) enters the summer with less money than his Democratic challenger after raising a quarter of what Tom Malinowski raised between May 17 and June 30, and has nearly $500,000 less in his warchest than his opponent.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Kim has more cash in bank than MacArthur

Former Obama White House staffer Any Kim outpaced the Republican incumbent in fundraising by a margin of nearly 3-1 since April and now has a warchest that is significantly higher than two-term Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-Toms River).

New Jersey Globe Read more

How segregated are New Jersey’s schools and what can be done about it?

New Jersey is one of the country’s most diverse states, but many school districts don’t reflect the makeup of the counties where they are located, and the resulting divide has left many students learning in a racial bubble.

The Record Read more

$18,000 in tuition and 1,200 hours of study for a license to braid hair? New Jersey lawmakers say no

Brigitte Nzali was stunned the first time she was slapped with a fine for braiding hair without a cosmetology license in her trendy salon in Blackwood, Camden County.

Inquirer Read more

Once you vote for somebody in Jersey, it’s pretty hard to kick em out. Still, brave souls try.

We all know voting is a civic duty — one that we don’t often carry out (voter turnout in last November’s election was at an all-time low, about 35 percent).

NJ.com Read more

Jersey payback: Rep. Bill Pascrell wants GOP foe Scott Garrett’s federal salary cut to $1

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell never got along with Republican Scott Garrett when they represented North Jersey together in Congress.

The Record Read more

The moment for merging tiny towns may have arrived in New Jersey – but not in blink-and-you-miss Hi-Nella

Meredith Dobbs, the mayor of Hi-Nella, has heard the promises and the put-downs before.

Inquirer Read more

What’s it pay to work for Gov. Phil Murphy? The salaries of top members of N.J. governor’s administration (and the Legislature)

In January, a new administration moved into Trenton.

And this month, many of the people who run New Jersey government day to day will get a big raise.

NJ.com Read more

Did Phil Murphy and top Democrats shoot N.J.’s economy in the foot with their budget deal?

Around dinnertime June 30 — with the clock ticking toward the midnight deadline — New Jersey’s state budget deliberations were at a turning point.

NJ.com Read more

‘Baby Trump’ blimp to join Bedminster protest according to GoFundMe campaign

Having witnessed the “Baby Trump” balloon making waves at protests in London, local activist Didier Jimenez-Castro thought the presidential prank could make a similar statement in the U.S. — particularly in Bedminster, where President Donald Trump spends some summer weekends at his Trump National Golf Club.

Bridgewater Courier News Read more

Rest in Peace, Joe Katz

Former Hughes Administration Press Secretary, political reporter, lobbying pioneer and all-around Trenton giant Joseph “Joe” Katz has died.

InsiderNJ Read more

Rent control is now in effect for every senior citizen in this N.J. city

New Jersey seniors looking for affordable housing may want to consider an apartment in East Orange.

NJ.com Read more

A garden growing in an unusual place may be keeping your taxes down

A labyrinth of turns through hallways and stairs eventually lead to a door just past the second floor of the Moorestown township library to a rooftop garden. It’s not open to the public on most days but it continues to do the public a world of good, local environmental activists said.

NJ.com Read more

Charles Florio offers Paterson $8M for two vacant properties

High-profile developer Charles Florio wants to pay the city $8 million to buy two properties that have been vacant for decades, an offer that Paterson officials are scrambling to decide whether to accept.

Paterson Press Read more

Freehold Township employee entitled to medical marijuana, judge rules

A Freehold Township employee is entitled to compensation to cover the cost of his medical marijuana, a worker’s compensation judge ruled.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Founder of New Jersey horse sanctuary charged with animal cruelty

The founder of a Camden County horse sanctuary has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide her animals with adequate water and shelter.

Inquirer Read more