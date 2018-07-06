NJ Politics Digest: The Ways Murphy’s Been Revealing His Interest in the White House

Gov. Phil Murphy enlisted everyone from Chelsea Handler to former Vice President Al Gore to aid him in his bruising budget battle with legislators in his own party.

And if you think asking Gore or former DNC Chair Howard Dean to weigh in on whether New Jersey should levy more taxes on millionaires or corporations (in the end, it wound up doing both), then you haven’t been paying attention to the signals that Murphy has been sending about his ambitions beyond Trenton, argues a post-holiday story on NJ.com.

The piece makes a compelling case that Murphy is already acting with an eye toward presidential, or at the very least vice presidential, aspirations.

That’s why Murphy hasn’t been shy about commenting on international events, has gotten the state involved in multiple legal efforts challenging the policies of President Donald Trump and even endorsed Bernie Sanders’ son, Levi, for a congressional race hundreds of miles away from New Jersey in New Hampshire.

Murphy has also been buffing his progressive credentials while pushing for things like free community college and, the piece notes, the governor “has acted to ban things that were already banned, like armor-piercing bullets, and forbidden things no one was doing, like natural gas fracking and off-shore drilling.”

Murphy and his camp declined to comment for the piece, and some say Murphy is just picking low-hanging political fruit in an effort to appeal to his New Jersey base.

But New Jersey hasn’t lacked in recent years for politicians with higher aspirations. Former Gov. Chris Christie spent much of his time in office lining things up for his failed 2016 presidential bid, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has also been acting like a man in search of a voter-provided promotion in 2020.

In poker, it’s called a “tell”—an involuntary change in a player’s behavior or demeanor that gives clues about the hand he’s really playing. Lately, experts say Gov. Phil Murphy has been “telling” a lot about possibly running for president in 2020.

Domestic Violence Homicides Rose in 2016, State Report Says

The number of domestic violence-related homicides that took place in New Jersey in 2016 rose 6 percent from the year before—and they also rose in 2015, State Police data show.

Company Brings High-Paying Jobs to NJ Thanks to $40M in Tax Credits

A pharmaceutical giant based in Israel has decided to move its North American headquarters to Parsippany—a 60-mile move from Pennsylvania that brings more than 800 jobs to the state with the promise of $40 million in tax breaks.

New Jersey Safe, But Expensive, Survey Finds

New Jersey is generally a safe place to live. That is, if you have the money.

A wide-ranging stuudy by personal finance company WalletHub ranks the Garden State as the 18th safest state in the nation. Weighing down the score are the finances of state residents.

Here’s How the New NJ Budget Will Affect You: Higher Taxes, Faster Trains

New Jersey’s new budget—the one that caused a fight and nearly triggered a state government shutdown—is a $37.4 billion blueprint that controls how the state spends money on everything from educating young people to testing shellfish for contamination. And it lays out in exacting detail how much New Jersey taxes people and companies to pay for those priorities.

‘Everything Is Far From Okay.’ Half Empty Buses, Excess Spending in NJ District

Lakewood’s public school district has been paying for private companies to transport students while district-owned buses sit unused and most buses remain at least half empty, a transportation consultant told drivers and aides Thursday at a boisterous public meeting.

There’s Another Attempt to Bring Tiny Home Developments to NJ

Reigniting an idea that fizzled out a couple years ago, New Jersey legislators are advancing a measure that promotes “tiny homes” in order to put a roof over the heads of homeless individuals and those struggling financially in the Garden State.

Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. Spends July 4 at Home After Being Discharged From Hospital

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital Wednesday and spent Independence Day with his family.

‘Guys Like That Don’t Get Wiped Out in a Day.’ Why the Mob Still Holds Sway at the Port.

The Huck Finn on Morris Avenue in Union is an unremarkable, typical Jersey diner, where the usual three-egg omelets and burgers share the menu with Greek salads, tuna sandwiches and, of course, meatloaf.

Candidate Learning How to Deal With Trackers

Campaign trackers are nothing new, but congressional candidate Andy Kim’s recent run-in with a tracker from Rep. Tom MacArthur’s might not be quite par for course.

Pruitt’s Resignation Finally Ends His Corrupt Assault on Human Health, Pallone Rails

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., who had demanded EPA head Scott Pruitt’s resignation for months, welcomed the administrator’s departure Thursday.

Health Care Industry Dodges Nursing Home Staffing Bill… for Now

The health care industry avoided a headache this past weekend amid the budget battle when one bill that could have significant impact on the nursing home industry stalled after clearing the Senate.

A City Founded by Alexander Hamilton Sets the Stage for Its Next Act

On a lively stretch of Main Street, one bakery is Syrian and another is Colombian and Italian. A Yemeni restaurant opened near a Lebanese spot. And across the street, there is a barbershop called Palestine, where men getting haircuts filled nearly every seat.

Steinberg: Lesson for Murphy: Be a Bloomberg, Not a Corzine

A frequently voiced assessment of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in these early days of his administration is that he has become the second coming of former Governor Jon Corzine.

