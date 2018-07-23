NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Snuffs Out Smoking on Beaches

Smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em, because you won’t be able to for long on New Jersey’s beaches.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation outlawing smoking on the state’s beaches. The new rules go into effect next year and bans smoking on all public beaches and in public parks.

Murphy said the measure will adress both health and environmental issues in the state, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press.

A first-time offender faces a $250 fine, while those could climb to $1,000 for a third offense.

The law does allow towns to set up smoking areas on beaches or in parking lots—spaces that will probably be even more crowded than your typical packed New Jersey beaches.

But, as the Asbury report notes, most towns along the shore have already banned smoking on their beaches.

The legislature had passed earlier smoking ban measures, only to see them vetoed by then-Gov. Chris Christie, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “While many of us may look out and see white sand and surf, others regrettably see the Jersey Shore as a roughly 130-mile-long ashtray.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, signing a smoking ban for New Jersey beaches.

Extra Homestead Credits in Pipeline, But Budget Ploy Keeps Lid on Amount

More than 600,000 New Jersey residents who saw their Homestead property-tax relief credits shortchanged earlier this year—thanks to a state government budgeting mix-up—will be made whole with a makeup credit coming this fall.

NJSpotlight Read more

The Hateful 8: Meet the Biggest Bigots On the Ballot in 2018

Just as the Trump presidency has inspired a wave of women and people of color to run for office in 2018, it’s also opened the door for candidates motivated by white nationalism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, misogyny and racism. Seemingly emboldened by Trump’s divisive rhetoric—and the GOP’s mute indifference to it—this new class of candidates is testing the appetite for bigotry in public life among constituencies across the nation. As white supremacist and admitted pedophile Nathan Larson, who campaigned for Congress as an independent, explained: “A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it.”

Rolling Stone Read more

George Will: Will NJ send a Republican to the Senate?

Or from reading the “public letter of admonition” sent by the U.S. Senate’s Select Committee on Ethics to Robert Menendez, the Democratic incumbent seeking a third full term representing New Jersey.

The Record Read more

Moran: Hugin’s troubling embrace of male privilege

Bob Hugin, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is scrambling to escape his connection to Donald Trump, a challenging task given that he was a Trump delegate at the 2016 convention and donated about $240,000 to the cause.

NJ.com Read more

Trump’s invitation to Putin is ‘beyond comprehension,’ Menendez says

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was “beyond comprehension” that President Donald Trump would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House.

NJ.com Read more

Disgusted with Gov. Murphy and the media, Trump supporters rally in Middletown

As they have done often since President Donald Trump was sworn into office 19 months ago, a group of his most fervent supporters gathered Saturday at the corner of Route 35 and Harmony Road to show their continued devotion.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Plane Intercepted Flying Too Close to Trump’s Bedminster Club

A U.S. Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Donald Trump’s private golf club Saturday.

NJ101.5 Read more

Murphy won’t endorse first pro-Murphy assembly candidate

Though Jeff Laurenti is running for Reed Gusciora’s Assembly seat to give the governor an ally in the legislature, Murphy on Friday declined to endorse him – or any of the other candidates seeking the seat.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Murphy says buck stops with him in soccer team scandal

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he takes full responsibility for the poor living and working conditions at the professional women’s soccer team he has co-owned for about a decade.

Politico Read more

Mulshine: Chris Christie’s book: He’s got some scores to settle with his GOP enemies

The recycling center in my town of Bay Head has a free library where anyone can drop off books or pick them up.

NJ.com Read more

‘Sex toy oils with marijuana’ a concern for state senator if weed becomes legal

As the debate continues in Trenton over legalized marijuana, one New Jersey politician’s recent comments about the topic have raised some eyebrows.

NJ.com Read more

Mayors convene in support of driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants

An assemblywoman who has introduced a bill to extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants plans to visit California next month to see how the state implemented a similar law.

The Record Read more

Gov. Phil Murphy signs NJ beach smoking ban with $250 fine

Say goodbye to cigarette butts in the sand!

Asbury Park Press Read more

Offshore Wind Hits Early Turbulence, Who Will Bring Power Ashore

Before New Jersey approves any projects for offshore wind farms along its coast, the state must decide who will build the transmission lines that bring the power to customers.

NJSpotlight Read more

Monmouth Park: Betting numbers continue to rise

The upward trend continues as the Monmouth Park meet hit the midway point, with the optimism that’s been building since legalized sports betting began last month continuing.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Ocean County Film and Television Advisory Commission established

The Board of Freeholders want to bring some Hollywood to Ocean County, now that Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Near Amazon centers in rural Burlington County, other mega-warehouse plans stir fear of rumbling traffic

The first Amazon fulfillment center to open in New Jersey, four years ago, was greeted with excitement. Amazon, the online shopping giant, came into Robbinsville promising jobs and significant tax revenues and downplayed concerns there could be any adverse impact on the small town.

Inquirer Read more

In Camden, bike sharing rolls out of town early

Folks won’t be seeing those bright yellow bikes around Camden anymore.

Inquirer Read more

Ridgewood taxpayers getting small refund from state aid boost

After receiving an unexpected windfall of state aid, the Board of Education is giving taxpayers a modest refund.

The Record Read more

Former EPA appointee Lisa J. Plevin named executive director of NJ Highlands Council

Former EPA administrator Lisa J. Plevin has been named to take over as executive director of the New Jersey Highlands Water Protection and Planning Council.

Daily Record Read more

Ciattarelli : Murphy’s shallow defense of tax increases – Should look at schools, public pensions

The long-term fiscal implications of New Jersey’s recently adopted state budget are dire. The budget process revealed something else, however, that’s just as troubling.

NJ.com Read more