NJ Politics Digest: Why Are So Many College Kids Fleeing The State?

It’s that time of year when college students begin making preparations to leave home for the new semester, and in New Jersey, that means a lot of students are also planning on leaving the state.

A report by the Inquirer looks at why New Jersey is now one of the top exporters of college students to schools elsewhere in the country. According to the report, in the fall of 2016, a whopping 31,561 first-time degree or certificate-seeking high school graduates left the state for four-year colleges elsewhere. At the same time, only 4,299 students from other states choose a school in New Jersey, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That difference—27,262 students—is the the largest net loss in the United States, the report said.

The report quotes business leaders concerned that state taxpayers are paying for students’ high school education but then seeing no return, since so many students who go to out-of-state schools don’t return to New Jersey.

The state legislature is calling for a study of the reasons that students aren’t staying. One likely reason, college is expensive in New Jersey. Figures from the College Board showed in 2017 the Garden State ranked fourth in the nation for most expensive four-year public education, the Inquirer notes.

Quote of the Day: “They’re taking something that was bad and temporary and making it bad and permanent.” — Tom Bracken, president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, on congressional Republicans’ plans to extend the limit on federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

Why are so many high school students leaving New Jersey?

Jake Cedar wants to go to a prestigious college and isn’t finding what he’s looking for in his home state of New Jersey.

Inquirer Read more

Top N.J. Dems may soon wage another epic fight, and it could be over pensions, property taxes

Any day now, Senate President Stephen Sweeney will begin to push reforms he says will reduce the cost of government in New Jersey — plans that could cover everything from cutting public worker benefits to finding new ways to curb property taxes.

NJ.com Read more

Phil Murphy’s leaving N.J. for a family vacation, but not saying where he’s going

Gov. Phil Murphy will leave the state Friday for an 11-day family vacation. But exactly where he’ll be is anyone’s guess.

NJ.com Read more

Pension gambit for police and fire could put NJ finances at risk, credit agency says

New Jersey politicians’ decision to transfer the state’s healthiest pension fund to a new board with union representatives could jeopardize the finances of the state and local governments that pay into the fund, a credit-rating agency cautioned.

Daily Record Read more

‘Super pooper’ suspect resigns from Kenilworth, demands $1M from police

Thomas Tramaglini, the suspected Holmdel High School track pooper, has resigned as superintendent of Kenwilworth Public Schools, according to a notice on the district’s website.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Hey Jersey, Trump and House Republicans are coming after your property tax break again

Remember that controversial tax plan that will limit your deduction for state and local income and property taxes?

NJ.com Read more

Moran: How Democrats could snag MacArthur’s House seat

Republican Tom MacArthur, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, was supposed to glide to re-election this year without much trouble.

NJ.com Read more

Affordable Care Act insurance rates up 5.8 percent in New Jersey

The average requested rate increase for next year’s individual Affordable Care Act insurance plans in New Jersey is 5.8 percent, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance said Friday.

Inquirer Read more

Phil Murphy orders state oversight of N.J.’s only public hospital to improve care and fix finances

Citing recent troubling financial and safety reports and a questionable management decision, Gov. Phil Murphy Friday announced an independent monitor will oversee operations at University Hospital in Newark.

NJ.com Read more

What happens after billions in tax breaks from Christie? NJ to pay $2 million to find out

The Murphy administration is poised to spend nearly $2 million to hire a private company to move beyond an era of controversial tax breaks and help develop new incentives designed to re-position New Jersey “as a global economic leader.”

The Record Read more

ACLU sues N.J. schools that prevent immigrant children from enrolling

The ACLU of New Jersey is suing a dozen school districts in the state, including three in Camden County, saying they have discriminatory policies that prevent immigrant children from potentially getting an education.

Inquirer Read more

Sikhs in NJ Are Proud of their Turbans, Say Harrassment is No Joke

Gurbir Grewal is the attorney general, the top law enforcement official in the state.

But when he walked into an office building earlier this year, his title and accomplishments were not what a security guard noticed.

NJ101.5 Read more

Faith and the law: an interview with Attorney General Gurbir Grewal

When I sat down earlier this month to interview N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in his Trenton office, we both had Jersey City on our minds.

Jersey Journal Read more

Grewal Tries to Block Texas Company’s Release of 3-D Gun Plans on Internet

New Jersey’s Attorney General on Thursday took the first step toward trying to prevent residents from being able to make their own guns using a 3-D printer, saying the technology “threatens public safety” in a state with among the toughest gun control laws in the nation.

NJSpotlight Read more

These 20 people are going to help figure out what to do with weed cases in N.J.

Just days after urging municipal prosecutors to seek a temporary adjournment of marijuana-related prosecutions, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Friday convened a working group of prosecutors and police as well as civil rights organizations and defense attorneys.

NJ.com Read more

Mulshine: Steve Sweeney fires a shot across the bow of Phil Murphy’s ship of state

It is widely believed that our state constitution makes our governor the most powerful governor in the land.

NJ.com Read more

Bloomfield district pockets $550,000 plan for cops at elementary schools

Following a public outcry, the school district has tabled its plan to place armed guards at its eight elementary schools.

The Record Read more

Justice Anne Patterson Reconfirmed for State Supreme Court

Gov. Phil Murphy renominated Patterson in May, signaling a smooth reaffirmation in contrast with the turmoil that surrounded the court during much of Christie’s two terms in office.

NJSpotlight Read more

Atlantic Highlands Official Shared Child Porn, Prosecutor Says

A man charged with possession and distribution of images of child sexual abuse is also a member of the borough’s government.

NJ101.5 Read more

Unconventional schools chief takes reins in Teaneck

New schools chief Christopher Irving’s résumé stands out from among his peers’. Instead of decades spent in front of classrooms and in school administration offices, the 35-year-old’s career has been with nonprofits and state agencies.

The Record Read more

Paterson officials rave about luxury housing plan for Armory site

Developer Charles Florio’s plans to build luxury housing at the former Paterson Armory site drew rave reviews Tuesday night from City Council members who said the project will revitalize a troubled section of the city’s 5th Ward.

Paterson Press Read more