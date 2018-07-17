Michael Avenatti to Join White House Protests Launched by Former Clinton Aide

Armed with air-horns and megaphones, former Hillary Clinton advisor Philippe Reines lead a protest outside the White House, following President Trump’s controversial Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin.

“[Trump] is a combination of Benedict Arnold and Alex Jones with the stupid fucking conspiracies,” said Reines during a Twitter live stream, before addressing remarks the president made in Helsinki about the FBI’s failure to investigate “missing” DNC servers.

“The server is on display in the DNC headquarters next to the Watergate display,” added the political operative. “This is so fucked up, even Hannity would say it.”

Dubbed “Occupy Lafayette Park,” in reference to the historic D.C. patch where tourists normally gawk at the epicenter of Western power, the “treason summit” protest attracted the Democratic Party’s pit bulls, and has trickled into the week. Joining Reines on Monday evening was Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and fellow Clinton staffer Adam Parkhomenko.

“If you aren’t in DC contact anyone you know in the DC/MD/VA area and tell them to get over to the White House at 8:30,” Parkhomenko said on Twitter. “Trump is a criminal and everyone talks about showing up. Now is the time to do so. This is INSANITY.”

Alongside Reines, all parties oversaw chants of “traitor,” “let’s dump Trump,” and “go back to Russia!”

If someone flew home from Helsinki they’d get back to DC around 9pm. Probably jet lagged. You know what I’d hate if I just got back & needed to sleep? A bunch of people outside my home with bullhorns & air horns. I’ve never started a protest. How does one do that @MoveOn? pic.twitter.com/HuuWpRIQeG — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 16, 2018

As the night raged on, Stormy Daniels’ attorney and potential presidential contender Michael Avenatti tweeted his support for Occupy Lafayette Park, asking his followers to “please be there [Tuesday] night in front of the White House at 7pm.”

“I will be there and I will be making remarks as to the outrageousness of what we have witnessed,” Avenatti told Observer via email.

#OccupyLafayettePark Tonight @ 7pm @ Lafayette Park Stay tuned for special guests… pic.twitter.com/rvwv7D6lDR — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 17, 2018

Neither Reines nor Parkhomenko responded to request for comment by the time of publication.