Ron Paul Tweets Out Racist Message While Denigrating Marxism

Libertarian darling Ron Paul tweeted out a racist cartoon while promoting the values of a capitalist society.

“Are you stunned by what has become of American culture?” wrote the former congressman above a graphic of a neanderthal, an African-American with puffed lips, an Asian with crooked teeth and a Jewish man depicted with a hooked nose and yarmulke. “Well, it’s not an accident. You’ve probably heard of ‘cultural Marxism,’ but do you know what it means?”

So, Ron Paul tweeted this (since deleted) pic.twitter.com/eGpf5tbDGX — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 2, 2018

Together, all racial stereotypes in the cartoon yell “Cultural Marxism!” while forming a fist emblazoned with the Soviet Union flag that punches Uncle Sam.

Perhaps realizing the optics of his messaging, Paul immediately deleted the tweet and retweeted his message with a picture of the “no symbol” over the phrase “Political Correctness.”

Are you stunned by what has become of American culture? Well, it's not an accident. You've probably heard of "Cultural Marxism," but do you know what it means? … More here: https://t.co/bqyiekaSkX pic.twitter.com/9bm5EA17tk — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) July 2, 2018

Twitter predictably erupted in outrage, with many verified accounts noting a pipeline between libertarian ideology and white supremacy. The Hill reported that Paul has a history of racist rhetoric: In the late 1970s, he castigated Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “Hate Whitey Day” while releasing newsletters labeling black men as criminals.