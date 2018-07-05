Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Aim at Trump in July Fourth Video

Regardless of where you stand on the man’s politics, it’s quite clear that President Donald Trump has proven to be an endless supply of comedic fodder for Hollywood. Whether it’s Alec Baldwin‘s Emmy-winning impersonation on Saturday Night Live or the Stephen Colbert-produced animated mockery Our Cartoon President, the Commander in Chief has inspired a slew of parodies and laugh tracks. Could comedian Sacha Baron Cohen be next to get in on the action?

On Wednesday morning, Cohen tweeted out a mysterious video trolling Trump and potentially teasing a new upcoming project. In the video, titled “A Message From Donald Trump,” the President is seen talking about Cohen in unsurprisingly negative terms. The two did have an infamous run-in on Cohen’s satirical series Da Ali G Show, after all.

Here’s Cohen’s tweeted video:

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

“This third-grade character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would’ve been punched in the face so many times. Right now, he’d be in a hospital,” Trump says in the video.

He continued: “It was disgraceful. He ought to be fired immediately.”

Please, tell us how you really feel, Mr. President.

But what particularly stoked the interest of fans is Cohen’s tease at the end of the video, “he’s back as you’ve never seen him before,” with more Trump quotes directed at the comedian.

“Sacha Baron Cohen, go to school! Learn about being funny. You don’t know shit,” Trump says. Cohen seemingly answers when the video reads, “Sacha graduates soon.”

Who knows if Cohen is being serious or just continuing his feud with the president. The Borat star has not appeared in anything since 2016, though he does have some upcoming projects in the works.