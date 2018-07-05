Scott Pruitt Likens Trump’s Rule to ‘God’s Providence’ in Bizarre Resignation Letter

Embattled Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday after continuous spending scandals.

In his resignation letter, first obtained by Fox News, the outgoing agency head praised President Trump’s “courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people.” He also invoked religious overtones in likening Trump’s presidency to “God’s providence.”

“I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence,” wrote Pruitt. “I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all that you put your hand to.”

Despite wrapping his resignation in a blanket of holy rhetoric, the administrator apparently forgot the commandment “though shalt not steal.”

While overseeing the EPA, Pruitt looted taxpayer funds to secure such pointless extravagances as a $43,000 sound-proof phone booth, fountain pens totaling $1,500 and a $3.5 million security detail tasked with securing Ritz-Carlton lotion.

Although Pruitt was spotted at the White House’s Fourth of July festivities, Trump tweeted that he had “accepted” Pruitt’s resignation and was installing former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead the agency. Wheeler is expected to start his responsibilities early next week.