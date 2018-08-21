You Can Now Own a Stake in a Warhol or Monet for $20

Don’t we all deserve to own a Warhol? Some might argue that in way, by paying taxes into public museums, we do. But a new venture is trying to give aspiring art collectors a bigger bite of the cookie. “We are looking to democratize the art market,” said Steve Lynn, founder of the newly created online platform Masterworks, an art fund that will allow people—you, me, most everyone we know—to invest as little as $20 to purchase a share of an artwork. Masterworks acquires artworks that its leadership team believes to be undervalued—its first two offerings are an oil and silkscreen Colored Marilyn by Andy Warhol (bought for $1.8 million) and an oil Coup de Vent by Claude Monet (bought for $6.3 million)—for which investors may purchase a fraction.

The plan, Lynn stated, is to resell the artworks within 120 days, returning the investors’ money plus any profits, less a two percent administrative fee and 20 percent of the sale gain, which Masterworks retains.

While $20 is the lowest entry point, Lynn claimed that the average investment is in the $2,500 to 5,000 range, although some investors have put in more than $50,000. In its short existence, 1,374 people already have acquired shares in the Warhol, while another 474 have bought into the Monet. “We felt like the Warhol and the Monet were good deals,” he said. “We focus on works that are in the several million dollar area, because that’s where we see the greatest area of potential appreciation with the lowest degree of risk.”

Masterworks is not alone in this concept. Another firm, Arthena, also operates what may be considered a crowd-funding site that solicits ownership shares in a fund that acquires and sells artworks over a five-year time period, although the price point of these objects is generally lower. If the concept catches on, there may be more competition in this space.

But small-scale art investing probably won’t make someone rich, said Princeton University economics professor Orley Ashenfelter, though it could be “part of a diversified portfolio, as long as the fees are not too high.” Better, he claimed, to view the amount of money invested in a company like Masterworks or Arthena as money “to play with. [It’s] probably a notch above a casino or race track. There’s nothing wrong with it.”