NJ Politics Digest: America’s Love of Guns Not Reflected in New Jersey

New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and among the lowest rates of residents seeking firearms.

The Record reports that the state consistently ranks last or next to last in the rate of residents seeking to own firearms.

The report says that data shows roughly five times as many people apply to purchase a gun, rifle or shotgun around the country than they do in New Jersey.

In New Jersey, the rate of firearms backgrounds checks is 115 checks per 10,000 residents.

The national rate is 632 per 10,000, and in some, such as Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and West Virginia, the rate topped 1,000, the report said. Indiana led the nation in 2017 with 1,251 checks per 10,000 residents, while Hawaii was last with 22 per 10,000. That year, New Jersey reported conducting 89 checks. That’s compared to 120,071 the state conducted in 2013, the report said.

Quote of the Day: “Words matter and comments can lead to conduct.” — Sharon Lauchaire, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

The nation loves guns a lot more than New Jersey does

Americans like guns. New Jerseyans? Not as much

The Record Read more

Has Chris Christie disappeared? Here’s how Phil Murphy reversed him, again and again.

Chris Christie, the brash former New Jersey governor, famously told his constituents to “get the hell off the beach” as Hurricane Irene approached in 2011.

NJ.com Read more

Bergman: Tax relief better be on the horizon if Phil Murphy wants to get re-elected

For more than a decade, the Asbury Park Press has been a tireless advocate for property tax relief. We have written dozens of investigative stories documenting the problem and spelling out the reasons New Jersey’s tax burden is the highest in the nation.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Jersey GOP Senate candidate’s company slashed price for cancer drug in Russia while raising it here

Celgene Corp. under Bob Hugin, the Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey, raised U.S. prices by 20 percent for its Revlimid cancer drug while cutting them by 45 percent in Russia last year, documents show.

NJ.com Read more

In Deeply Blue New Jersey, an Unexpected Battle for Senate

Senator Robert Menendez’s corruption trial had barely ended at the federal courthouse in Newark, but his team was already feverishly working the phones.

New York Times Read more

Christie-tied super PAC spends $478k since July 1

A super PAC with close ties to former Gov. Chris Christie has spent $478,820 since June 30 on an ad campaign attacking Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Gurbir Grewal will skip meeting with NJ 101.5 employees after Sikh incident

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal will not attend a community meeting with employees of a New Jersey radio station that suspended a pair of hosts last week for using a slur to refer to him on air.

The Record Read more

Mulshine: Gov. Phil Murphy vacations in Italy: What’s the Jersey Shore, chopped liver?

My sailing buddy the Captain and I took a drive down to Island Beach State Park the other day with a couple of stand-up paddleboards. We paddled out into some of the clearest, warmest water I’ve ever seen.

NJ.com Read more

Coughlin clarifies position on revenue certification

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says he will keep an open mind about changing the way the state certifies revenues and will look at other options beyond the governor having the authority to make those calls.

New Jersey Globe Read more

These lame ducks still fly – on the taxpayer’s dime – often to faraway countries

Last September, Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania became the latest in a large cohort of members of Congress to announce his retirement.

USA Today Read more

NJ marijuana legalization: Assembly speaker supports legal weed, wants ‘right bill’

New Jersey legal weed advocates just got a major supporter on their side.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Online sports betting may boost more than Atlantic City casino revenue

Online sports betting will not only boost revenue for casino operators, some gaming experts believe it also may contribute to higher rates of visitation to the resort.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Do you like Jersey’s Coastal Heritage Trail? It could get a boost from Washington

The entire New Jersey congressional delegation has gotten behind legislation to make the state’s Coastal Heritage Trail eligible for federal funding.

NJ.com Read more

Judge weighs impact of $1.7M ‘whistleblower’ verdict on Morristown

A civil jury’s verdict that ruled Morristown Officer Keith Hudston was thrown out of the detective bureau in retaliation for reporting perceived double-dipping by his police chief was upheld on Friday.

Daily Record Read more

Bridge and Tunnel Slow Woes Route 495 Repair Will Clog the Lincoln

Getting into Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel is about to become much more difficult for many New Jersey motorists thanks to a long-term bridge-repair project that is set to ramp up this month.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Transit to shut down Atlantic City line for 5 months starting in September

NJ Transit plans to shut down the Atlantic City Line for five months starting Sept. 4 and redeploy its personnel and equipment to deal with shortages of both elsewhere in the state.

The Record Read more

2018 Senate race: Groups that take unlimited cash get nasty early in Menendez-Hugin race

If it seems this nasty in August, New Jersey voters may want to have a HazMat team on call for what flows out of their TVs when Election Day gets closer.

The Record Read more

Homeless told they must leave encampment after pharma exec buys land

Residents of a Howell homeless encampment will be forced to find a new place to live following a township decision to sell a large parcel of land to a pharmaceutical executive.

NJ.com Read more

Power outages: Report shows utilities need to better prepared for winter storms

Utilities companies can do better, according to a review of their response to last winter’s power outages.

The Record Read more

Jersey City mayor, wife expecting baby boy

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and his wife, Jaclyn, will soon be parents.

NJ.com Read more

Ridgewood vape shops may join other NJ towns requiring costly license

Citing a lack of state oversight, Ridgewood is considering joining a growing number of New Jersey towns that require e-cigarettes and vaping businesses to purchase a special license, which comes with hefty fees.

The Record Read more

These N.J. residents feel they don’t have a voice in their local government

Eager to boost their representation in local government and share in Asbury Park’s development boom, activists from the shore resort’s predominantly African-American west side want voters to decide whether to split the city into three wards that would each elect its own city council member.

NJ.com Read more

Editorial: ICE’s spokesman in N.J. has disturbing ties to hate groups

The nation has never been so adamantly divided over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It presents itself as a fair arbiter of immigration policy, while critics portray its separations of parents and children and targeting of grandpas and pizza guys as heartless and bigoted.

NJ.com Read more