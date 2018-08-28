NJ Politics Digest: Anti-Trump ‘Idiot’ Billboard Causes Local Outrage

If you want publicity, stoke outrage.

It’s a strategy that’s worked for political leaders and is now being embraced by the folks promoting a documentary titled Our Leader: The Idiot about the presidency of Donald Trump.

A billboard featuring the film’s name and an unflattering portrait of the nation’s 45th chief executive is causing quite a stir in Union Township, with Trump supporters calling to voice their outrage over the display, according to a story by NJ101.5.

But township officials have gone to great lengths to remind upset residents that the town has little recourse to control a privately owned billboard on private land. The political activist who bought the billboard told News 12 New Jersey that he paid $1,000 for the message, according to the NJ101.5 story.

Quote of the Day: “It’s something that’s caused a stir here.” — Union Township spokeswoman Natalie Pineiro, on a billboard promoting the anti-Trump film ‘Our Leader: The Idiot.’

As Towns Say No To Legal Pot, NJ May Let Them Charge a Local Tax

Before the state Legislature even starts debating legalizing adult-use marijuana, let alone approve it, around 35 municipalities have adopted local laws barring pot shops within their borders.

Many of those complaining about a billboard promoting a documentary called “Our Leader: The Idiot” — referencing President Donald Trump — say they want to see more respect paid to his office.

NJ attorney general to feds: School expulsions, suspensions as discipline ‘do real harm’

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is urging the Trump administration to keep federal guidelines on school discipline that discourage the use of expulsions and suspensions, which critics say have a disproportionate impact on children of color.

Murphy rejects bill requiring law to end NJ-Pa. tax pact

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy rejected legislation on Monday that would have made it more difficult for him to end a tax reciprocity agreement with Pennsylvania.

Murphy kills 5-cent plastic bag fee in vetoing of 22 bills

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a flurry of vetoes and conditional vetoes on Monday morning, cutting a proposed $1 billion bond act in half, blocking a 5-cent fee on plastic grocery bags and asking for further changes to a measure meant to remove onerous licensing requirements on traditional hair braiders.

Murphy says bill pushed by top Democrat would tarnish an ex-governor’s legacy. He just vetoed it.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday strongly rejected a bipartisan bill sponsored by New Jersey’s top lawmaker, saying it would threaten the state’s environment and sully the legacy of a late former governor.

Murphy approves revised vo-tech, community college bond bill

Gov. Murphy has signed Senate Bill 2293, formally called the “Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act,” after the state Senate approved it in a 31-0 emergency vote.

His campaign took off in the Mt. Laurel Wegmans. Now Andy Kim, 36, is trying to unseat New Jersey’s Trumpiest congressman

Andy Kim is telling the Wegmans story again. He’s 36, a Democrat locked in a dead heat for a key New Jersey congressional seat, but this story, like many a South Jersey tale, starts at a Wegmans.

Stile: John McCain, who came to NJ 18 years ago, still stands in sharp relief to Donald Trump

It was a crisp day in early November 2000, and John McCain had just finished firing up a campaign rally when he stopped to answer questions from a few reporters in a parking lot at Fairleigh Dickinson University, much to the dismay of his aides.

NJ to lower flags in honor of late Arizona Sen. John McCain

Flags at state buildings and facilities will fly at half-staff the rest of the week in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain, the longtime Republican lawmaker and Vietnam war hero who died Saturday.

Former N.J. governor blasts ‘petty,’ ‘small man’ Trump over apparent McCain snub

Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman accused President Donald Trump of being “petty” and said the commander in chief is a ‘small man’ because of his apparent snub Monday of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Hugin declines to comment on Trump’s treatment of McCain’s legacy

Republican Senate nominee Bob Hugin, a Marine veteran who often refers to his service on the campaign trail, punted Monday when asked if recent actions by the president were disrespecting the legacy of Sen. John McCain, a fellow Marine who died Saturday.

Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

Marijuana’s main mind-altering ingredient was detected in nursing mothers’ breast milk in a small study that comes amid evidence that more U.S. women are using pot during pregnancy and afterward.

Buying a Home in NJ? No One Has to Tell You If It Has Flooded

New Jersey is one of 21 states that do not require home sellers to disclose a property’s past flood history to a prospective home buyer. And that includes whether the home has ever suffered any kind of flood damage.

NJ flooding: With extreme rain more common, the appeal of flood insurance expands

During a freakishly potent storm two weeks ago, rainwater three inches deep rushed into retiree Robert Ferris’s home in Brick’s Greenbriar senior living community.

Murphy nominates Beson to NJ Transit Board

Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated former Neptune Mayor Michael Beson to fill one of two open seats on the New Jersey Transit board, and Greg Lalavee, the business manager for International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 825, for a seat on the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Meeting between Hoboken mayor, water company reps ends abruptly, official says

An emergency meeting between Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Suez to discuss the recent series of water main breaks didn’t go as well as planned.

Cuffed Man Hit, Dragged and Choked in Elizabeth Cops’ Custody

A video released appears to show a man being beaten and dragged while handcuffed and in police custody as several officers standby — and one officer involved has been indicted in the case.

Glen Rock wants to ban noisy early-morning, late-night commercial garbage pickup

After neighbors complained about noisy pre-dawn trash pickups at nearby businesses, Glen Rock has proposed banning early-morning and late-night commercial garage collection.

Judge to Bayonne: Pay up for legal fight over brutality deal

A Superior Court judge has ordered Bayonne to pay legal bills incurred by The Jersey Journal during the city’s unsuccessful yearlong battle to shield the $1.6 million settlement of a police brutality lawsuit from public view.

