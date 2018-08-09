NJ Politics Digest: As Commuters Fume and Sweat, NJ Transit Says No Relief in Sight

Gov. Phil Murphy included a pledge to fix problems at NJ Transit as part of his promise to show New Jersey taxpayers they were getting good value for his increases to what was already one of the nation’s highest property tax burdens.

On Wednesday, the agency had a message for commuters who are suffering through what some say are conditions worse than last year’s so-called “Summer of Hell”—there are no quick fixes coming.

After hearing furious commuters complain of unannounced cancellations, equipment failures and other service delays, agency officials blamed the administration of former Gov. Chris Christie, who left office more than seven months ago, and said that issues with the agency “won’t be fixed overnight,” according to a report in The New York Times.

Murphy has been vacationing with his family at his Italian mansion during a summer heatwave that saw commuters fuming after several days of unannounced delays due to foreseeable things like worker vacations and unforeseeable incidents like air conditioning and equipment failures and workers taking unscheduled days off.

Murphy had made improving transit service in the state a major campaign issue and one of the cornerstones of his push to boost the state budget by about $2.7 billion. But so far, commentators said during a meeting of the agency’s board, things have only gotten worse.

Commuters and their representatives turned out to vent their fury at the transit board. A Republican member of the state assembly blasted transit officials for poor planning that has left commuters stranded and, as one commuter described it, dealing with zoo-like conditions.

“When New Jersey fails to plan, everyone’s plans suffer,” said Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz, according to the Times report. “There have to be better options than canceling trains at the last minute or shutting down lines altogether.”

Transit officials, who recently announced the agency would no longer be running train service on its Atlantic City line said things aren’t likely to improve anytime soon. The agency has hired new employees, but they must undergo a lengthy training procedure. NJ Transit is also struggling to meet a federally mandated deadline for installing a positive train control safety system, they said.

Quote of the Day: “Last summer was a breeze. This is the ‘Summer of Hell.'” — Rahway commuter Mary Migacz, on NJ Transit’s service failures.

The Record

New York Times

The Record

NJ101.5

NJ101.5

Municipal courts: Local lawmakers who profit from them could derail reform

Key lawmakers with the power to enact or derail critical municipal court reforms made more than $780,000 last year from their work within the local courts — a system even the state judiciary said has been broken for 50 years.

Asbury Park Press

N.J. Supreme Court sides with public worker unions, Legislature in spat with Christie

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the state Legislature in the first-ever test of lawmakers’ power to undo rules or regulations introduced by a governor’s administration.

NJ.com

How Much Are NJ’s Four-Year Public Colleges Charging for 2018

The odds of a tuition-and-fee decrease are slim to none at any public college or university.

NJ101.5

New Jersey colleges with lowest, highest average student debt after graduation

More than 60 percent of students who graduated from college in New Jersey last year carry student debt and, among that group, the average load was $31,000.

The Record

Trump’s ‘opportunity zones’ could give his South Jersey golf club a tax break

South Jersey properties selected by state officials to benefit from a new federal tax break include construction sites in needy cities, apartment complexes for low-income renters — and a sprawling golf course run by the president of the United States’ private enterprise.

Inquirer

Jersey CEO praises Trump on economy a year after denouncing president’s Charlottesville remarks

A year ago, Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky resigned from the White House Manufacturing Advisory Council as he denounced President Donald Trump’s remarks about the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville.

NJ.com

MacInnes stepping down as New Jersey Policy Perspective president

New Jersey Policy Perspective President Gordon MacInnes is stepping down as president of the think tank, it announced Wednesday.

ROI-NJ

Menendez’s cheap shot at Hugin misses a riper target. Expect more ugliness

Bob Hugin, the former drug company CEO who is running for U.S. Senate, offered discounted cancer drugs to Russia last year at the same time his company jacked up prices here at home.

NJ.com

Well wishes pour in for 2 cops shot by gunmen, including one from Gov. Murphy

It was a beautiful night in Camden.

Like many communities, police hosted National Night Out festivities Tuesday evening.

NJ.com

Lakewood school board hands lawyer 35 percent raise for hourly work

The public schools’ $600,000-a-year attorney, who earns four times as much as the state education commissioner, is getting a pay raise.

Asbury Park Press

Republican councilman backs Sherrill

Democratic congressional candidate Mikie Sherrill has won the endorsement of Republican Councilman Mike Puzio of Rockaway Township, her first public endorsement by a GOP elected official in her bid to flip New Jersey’s 11th district from red to blue.

New Jersey Globe

Paterson mayor pushes $37M road repair plan he voted against 4 years ago

Mayor Andre Sayegh wants to revive former mayor Jose “Joey” Torres’ unfinished $37 million road resurfacing project – an initiative that Sayegh voted against in 2014 while a member of the City Council.

Paterson Press

Lawsuit: former Bergen Regional Medical Center operator says county owes them millions

The former operator of the now-defunct Bergen Regional Medical Center is suing the Bergen County Improvement Authority for withholding cash receipts, fraudulently convincing it to speed up payments on a hefty loan and demanding compensation for employees’ accrued sick time.

The Record

Barnegat postpones vote on ‘nuisance’ ordinance

The Township Committee postponed a vote that could leave landlords and residents paying hundreds of dollars in fines for “nuisance” properties.

Asbury Park Press

Mark Albiez, Fulop’s chief of staff, departing City Hall

Mark Albiez, chief of staff to Mayor Steve Fulop and one of the mayor’s top aides, is leaving city government at the end of August.

NJ.com