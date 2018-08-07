NJ Politics Digest: Feds Might Quash State Plan to Have Residents Bail Out Nuke Plant

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy approved legislation forcing all the state’s ratepayers to pay subsidies to help bail out operators of a nuclear power plant in Senate President Steve Sweeney’s district.

Now federal regulators might undo their efforts.

NJSpotlight reports that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has ruled that state subsidies of nuclear and renewable energy are “unjust and unreasonable,” which the site notes “could unravel a range of N.J. energy initiatives.”

Among these initiatives is a bill championed by Sweeney that would have ratepayers across the state pay PSEG an annual subsidy of as much as $300 million per year to help support it’s nuclear power plants. PSEG says it needs the subsidy to ensure the plants—which are making money—stay profitable, but the state law removed the state’s ratepayer advocate from the review process to determine if the subsidies are needed and how much the energy company gets.

In its decision, the FERC essentially sided with the operators of gas-powered plants, who argued the state ratepayer subsidies force down rates and unfairly penalize power providers who aren’t subsidized, according to the report.

The Murphy administration has said the state-imposed subsidies are part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans to combat climate change and promote clean energy sources. The state Board of Public Utilities has asked FERC to reconsider its decision, according to the NJSpotlight report.

Quote of the Day: “We had a tough week but I do want to say that we learned a lot this week.” — Radio host Judi Franco, returning to work after being suspended for comments about New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Federal Move Could Undermine Murphy Clean-Energy Policies

With two new laws this spring promoting nuclear and clean energy the Murphy administration moved aggressively to combat climate change, but a decision by a federal agency may end up thwarting those policies.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ 101.5 radio hosts Dennis and Judi back on air after being suspended for racial slur

Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco returned to the airwaves Monday after a 10-day suspension for calling New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal “turban man” on air.

The Record Read more

They Want to Clip Murphy’s Budget Powers, But They’ll Have to Wait

Monday’s deadline for putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot came and went without Assembly action on a plan to change how revenues for the state’s annual budget are certified – a move that would cut back the powers of New Jersey’s governor.

NJ101.5 Read more

Democrats: Shore at risk under Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Democrats and environmentalists gathered at a Brick marina Monday to assail President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, saying the Jersey Shore will be harmed if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the nation’s highest court.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Menendez tweets that Trump’s attack on LeBron is part of a ‘disgusting’ racist pattern

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, the longest-serving Hispanic member of the U.S. Senate, lashed out against President Donald Trump Monday using the chief executive’s favorite method of communication: Twitter.

NJ.com Read more

Menendez: NJ would back Booker for president

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has yet to publicly say whether he’s running for president in 2020, but U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez doesn’t see New Jerseyans picking any other candidate should the junior senator throws his hat into the ring.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Booker Campaigns with Mikie Sherrill in CD-11

“New Jersey is overtaxed. We pay too much in taxes.”

If you think those are the words of a Republican politician on the stump, you’re only half right.

InsiderNJ Read more

Fulop on incentives: Why they aren’t healthy long term — and how he’d re-do Amazon bid

Jersey City has been a poster child for how incentives can spur massive revitalization of a city.

ROI-NJ Read more

Lawmakers call for hearings amid NJ Transit cancellations

After a series of New Jersey Transit cancellations and overcrowding on trains, two lawmakers are calling for legislative hearings.

NJBiz Read more

Drug treatment in NJ’s jails helps break cycle of crime and addiction

The majority of New Jersey’s jail inmates have a substance-abuse problem, and offering them drug treatment while they are incarcerated can break the cycle of crime and addiction, two Murphy administration officials said Monday.

The Record Read more

Is breastfeeding in public legal? What to do if somebody confronts you

Here’s a message for nursing mothers who are confronted by strangers while breastfeeding in public: Know your rights, stay calm and carry on.

The Record Read more

Shore Town May Charge $300 if Cops Keeping Coming to Your Door

Township committee members will decide Tuesday night whether properties where police respond frequently should be subject to fines.

NJ101.5 Read more

Jackson to provide buses to Orthodox Jewish schools in Lakewood

The school district next month will begin busing more than 200 township children attending Orthodox Jewish schools in Lakewood, rather than paying parents a stipend to cover their transportation costs.

Asbury Park Press Read more

School bus safety: Special needs parents say gaps in system put their children at risk

Since a school bus crash on Route 80 ended the lives of a fifth-grader and one of her teachers in May, a litany of bills from federal and state lawmakers focusing on driving records and physical fitness have been proposed.

Daily Record Read more

Stockton University to consider buying former casino

Stockton University is eyeing a purchase of a now-shuttered casino in New Jersey.

NJ.com Read more

Schools facing aid loss turn to Van Drew for help

Concerned about the impact of state aid cuts to their school districts, administrators and board members from around the region met at Sen. Jeff Van Drew’s office on Thursday to strategize.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

N.J. just bought a chunk of land at a ‘bargain’ to help save 150-year-old lighthouse

The second oldest lighthouse in the state — dangerously exposed to elements along the Delaware Bay — received some help by way of a nonprofit organization. And it was just in time for National Lighthouse Day.

NJ.com Read more

Bill Schluter, former state senator who ran for governor, dies at 90

William “Bill” Schluter, a longtime New Jersey legislator and public servant who ran for governor in 2001, died at his Pennington home Monday morning at the age of 90.

NJ.com Read more

Fair Lawn to upgrade treatment of drinking water to target dangerous chemicals

A cleanup system that filters contaminated well water before it reaches residents’ taps will be upgraded to clean up more dangerous chemicals, under a plan unveiled Monday by federal environmental officials.

The Record Read more

Englewood Cliffs mayor wants chief’s recordings of private conversations made public

Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac is pushing for the release of more than 120 audio recordings, made by the police chief, of private conversations among borough employees and elected officials.

The Record Read more

Wildwood commissioner sues mayor, claims retaliation over budget vote

Commissioner Pete Byron is suing Mayor Ernie Troiano and Commissioner Anthony Leonetti claiming they conspired to strip away his oversight of several of the city’s departments, including the redevelopment, economic development and beach services.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Hoboken zoning rules at center of new claims of ethical violations

Hoboken’s so-called “doughnut holes,” the moniker given to the open space at the center of residential blocks in the Mile Square City, are the focus of new claims of ethical violations, with the city alleging Councilman Mike DeFusco pushed legislation to benefit a real-estate developer and campaign donor.

Jersey Journal Read more

Newark hires 144 police recruits to replenish the department after layoffs

Newark, on Monday, began training 144 recruits to become new police officers.

NJ.com Read more

Seaside Heights is trying to clean up its trashy image — this time, literally.

In an ongoing effort to clean up its image — this time literally — Seaside Heights is requiring residents and businesses to place their trash in cans when taking it out or setting it on the curb for pickup.

Nj.com Read more

Editorial: NJ marijuana legalization: Has opposition gone up in smoke?

One of the potentially final hurdles standing in the way of legalization of marijuana in New Jersey apparently has been removed with the declaration of support for legal pot by state Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

Asbury Park Press Read more