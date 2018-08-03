NJ Politics Digest: Radio Hosts to Visit Sikh Temple After ‘Turban Man’ Comments

A pair of radio hosts who were suspended after referring to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as “turban man” are expected to attend sensitivity training courtesy of United Sikhs, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

NJ.com reports that the group contacted radio station NJ101.5-FM after hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco after he made the comments about Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general.

A spokeswoman for the United Sikhs told NJ.com the comments “riveted not only the Sikh community but Sikhs worldwide.”

During their show, Malloy said he couldn’t remember Grewal’s name and so would refer to him as “the guy with the turban” and made other comments. The radio station suspended them for 10 days following public outcry over the comments.

United Sikhs offered to conduct the training for the hosts and all station employees at Guru Singh Sabha Sikh temple in Glen Rock, where Grewal is a member, NJ.com reported.

The president of the radio station told NJ.com that NJ101.5 employees, including the two hosts, would attend the training.

Quote of the Day: “NJEA does not make staffing decisions at the NJDOE.” — Steve Baker, a spokesman for the politically powerful New Jersey Education Association, dismissing claims that the union had a hand in the sudden dismissal of 34 Department of Education staff members.

N.J. to fight Trump’s rollback of pollution standards for cars

New Jersey officials will try to block President Donald Trump’s proposed rollback of automobile mileage and emission standards.

New Jersey bill would hike taxes on United Airlines to help fund PATH extension

New Jersey’s top state lawmaker wants to raise taxes on United Airlines to help pay for a controversial $1.7 billion extension of the Port Authority’s PATH train service to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Stile: Who wins in fight against Trump and 3D guns? Phil Murphy’s liberal brand

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal paused several times Wednesday during a news conference on a Newark street corner, unable to compete with the drone of passenger jets descending on the airport just a few miles away.

Super PAC run by Christie aides takes aim at Menendez

A super PAC run by Republican operatives with close ties to former Gov. Chris Christie have begun airing a TV ad attacking Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez.

NJ school aid cuts will ‘decimate’ Shore districts for years, superintendents say

Raising taxes. Fewer teachers. Program cuts. All will be considered by dozens of Jersey Shore school districts trying to account for big losses in state school aid — a financial hit that will sock schools in the fall and continue to wallop them well into the next decade.

34 staffers just got axed by this state agency. But why?

Thirty four employees were dismissed from the state Department of Education earlier last month in a controversial move that’s prompted questions about the department’s leadership.

What’s Going to Replace PARCC? It’s Complicated

The debate over what’s next after PARCC for New Jersey schools is not over.

Why did Rutgers pay fired AD Julie Hermann $500K more than she was owed?

According to the terms of the contract Julie Hermann signed when she became Rutgers University’s Athletics Director in May 2013, the state university was on the hook for “her full base salary and health and pension benefits, but no other amount or item’’ if she was fired “without cause.’’

Will Atlantic City’s Beachfest concert series go out with the tide?

For the past three years, the state agency charged with boosting Atlantic City’s struggling local economy has tried to attract tourists by paying promotions powerhouse Live Nation Entertainment $6 million to stage concerts by big-name artists on the beach.

Candidates Clash in 11th District Over ICE, Immigration and Tax Cap

An opening salvo has been fired in the war of words between candidates in New Jersey’s hotly contested 11th Congressional district.

New Mexico powerless to stop N.J. company’s nuclear waste plans

The chair of a New Mexico legislative committee that monitors radioactive and hazardous materials in the state says he finds it troubling Attorney General Hector Balderas has concluded the state cannot legally stop a New Jersey-based company from the building a nuclear waste storage facility.

Newark Receives Grant to Foster Minority-Owned Businesses

Still in the mix as a finalist for Amazon’s coveted second corporate headquarters, Newark continued with its run of good luck yesterday when the city was chosen as one of only five in the country to receive a $100,000 “city accelerator” grant to help support minority-owned businesses.

Ex-Paterson mayor got pension and salary, plus an extra $40K for vacation days

During her 264 days as Paterson’s mayor, Jane Williams-Warren continued receiving her $8,123 monthly pension payments while she collected her $119,000 salary as the city’s top executive, according to public records.

Hoboken council severs contract with lawyer defending mayor from ethics violation

The City Council on Wednesday night voted to sever the city’s contract with a Montville law firm that has been defending Mayor Ravi Bhalla during an appeal of a 2013 decision that found Bhalla violated state ethics laws eight years ago.

Coroner calls cop shooting of Hasbrouck Heights man near Dorney Park a homicide

The cause of death for the Hasbrouck Heights man shot by police last weekend has been labeled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

New Jersey Supreme Court Tightens Standards for Expert Testimony

The New Jersey Supreme Court clarified and toughened the standards for mass tort actions against drug companies and other manufacturers in a decision Wednesday involving the acne medication Accutane.

Helping Prisoners Get on College Track

Rutgers University undergraduate Boris Franklin never envisioned himself as a student, but today he’s working toward a psychology degree after serving 11 years in prison for a deadly drug deal.

Enforcement of marijuana laws varies in North Jersey. Here’s the arrest rate in your town

The law is the law and if the state attorney general stops prosecuting marijuana cases, or the state Legislature goes so far as to legalize the drug, North Jersey police chiefs say their officers will comply with those changes.

NJ Voting Official Charged in Kick-Back Scheme

An Atlantic County election official has been charged with pilfering from the public coffer.

Prosecutors say Michael Gibbons, the deputy chief of the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections’ Office, padded the paychecks of two workers with overtime they never worked last year. Afterward, he asked one of the workers for the money, officials said.

Surprised by that $1 fee on your monthly E-Z Pass bill? You shouldn’t be

An extra $1 on an E-Z Pass statement prompted one reddit user to take another look at how often they were receiving statements, but the extra fee is both optional, and not new — it’s been around since 2003.

Point Beach school chief says activists never denied

The borough schools’ superintendent contradicted a student group’s claim that his administrative team initially resisted giving their activist club the same allowances as other extracurricular clubs.

How would you spend $200,000? Freehold Borough wants your input

If your town council gave out $200,000 to make local improvements, what would you fix?

Sweeney:Keep NJ’s budget numbers real

How many people does it take to certify the numbers in a state budget? In New Jersey, the answer is one: the governor.

