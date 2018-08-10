NJ Politics Digest: Could This Be the Way Out of the State’s Fiscal Mess?

Trimming public worker pensions and benefits, merging school districts and using revenue from toll roads to cover pension obligations are among the proposals for getting a handle on the state’s fiscal woes by members of a panel convened by Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The 25-member group released its recommendations on Thursday, and Sweeney vowed to take his plan on the road to convince state residents that it’s needed.

But Sweeney might have a tougher fight in his own backyard, as fellow Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy gave the proposals a cold reception.

“Our problem isn’t simply how much state government spends—it’s how,” the governor, whose first budget increased state spending by more than $2.7 billion, said in a statement. Murphy blamed the state’s financial woes on former Gov. Chris Christie. The governor, who is closely allied with public workers unions, said “asking the middle class to shoulder more and more of the burden is the wrong approach to getting our fiscal house in order.”

Key provisions of the panel’s plan seeks to rein in spending on public employee benefits by moving unions from “platinum” healthcare plans to “gold” ones and requiring retirees to pay some of the health insurance costs.

It would also fundamentally change the state’s underfunded pension system by granting new employees pensions on the first $40,000 of income and then subjecting anything above that to a 401(k) style retirement plan similar to what most private-sector employees now have.

It would also cap the amount of unused sick leave retiring employees can be paid for, in an attempt to stop the practice of some employees leaving with payouts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The panel also wants to merge hundreds of K-6 and K-8 school districts into regional K-12 districts and get towns to share services.

Residents would pay more, too, as the panel urged ending the sale tax deductions for clothing, food and services, placing new tolls on some untolled roadways and raising tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Sweeney wasn’t deterred by criticism, saying the state’s finances were in such a critical state that immediate action was needed to ensure the state could meet its obligations.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin referenced the state’s crushing tax burden saying “affordability is a real issue for New Jerseyans” and promising to “take a thoughtful look” at the proposal.

Quote of the Day: “We’re going to have a fight. Any change that’s worth anything comes with a fight. The easy stuff is done. It’s gone.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, acknowledging that a plan to right the state’s finances will face fierce opposition.

Murphy concedes he ‘underestimated the mess’ at NJ Transit

Gov. Phil Murphy, returning from an 11-day vacation in Italy, landed in the middle of a raging transportation crisis on Thursday and conceded he had “underestimated the mess” former Gov. Chris Christie had left him at NJ Transit.

NJ is looking for a solution to high taxes. Combining school districts may be one of them

Turnpike tolls would help sustain New Jersey’s ailing pension fund, while new government employees no longer would enjoy a full guaranteed pension.

Hundreds of N.J. school districts should be eliminated, experts say. Here’s the list

A new recommendation to curb rising property taxes and make local government more efficient calls for the elimination of nearly half of the state’s nearly 600 school districts.

Moran: Gov. Sweeney strikes again, with bold plan to cut spending

New Jersey faces two possible futures, and we have to choose one.

We can raise taxes every year to keep up with escalating costs, which is the path that Gov. Phil Murphy has chosen so far.

NJ Transit: ‘Summer of Hell’ is year-round, commuters say

For Danuta Denuree, the worst of the so-called “Summer of Hell 2” hit last Friday.

Stormy Daniels cancels Lace appearance in Wayne over security concerns

It’s a bust!

Stormy Daniels has abruptly canceled her scheduled appearance Thursday night at the Lace Gentlemen’s Club in Wayne, citing security concerns.

Don’t worry, thongs probably won’t be banned from N.J. beach

There was a slight threat — but the thongs can stay. Sisqo would be so proud.

N.J. yanks licenses of 5 doctors for overprescribing opioids and steroids

Five doctors accused of overprescribing highly addictive painkillers and steroids have agreed to surrender their licenses amid charges they abused their positions to sell dangerous substances, according to New Jersey’s Board of Medical Examiners.

Mass shooting survivors want tougher national gun laws. They came to N.J. for help.

Gov. Phil Murphy renewed his push for tougher federal gun control laws Thursday, upon returning to New Jersey from his family vacation in Italy.

State Supreme Court Sides with Legislature Over Christie-era Job Rule

New Jersey cannot promote civil service workers through a controversial process that does not include a competitive exam, the state Supreme Court ruled yesterday in a decision that also affirmed the Legislature can invalidate certain actions of the executive branch.

N.J. could vote on legal weed bill next month, top lawmaker says

Despite months of infighting and stalled negotiations, New Jersey’s top lawmaker said Thursday the state Legislature could vote on legalizing marijuana in the Garden State as early as next month.

More towns getting ahead of NJ marijuana legalization. Clifton could be latest to ban pot sales

Clifton voted unanimously to prohibit the selling and growing of recreational marijuana within city limits.

800 turn out for N.J. medical marijuana application conference

It’ll be a race to the finish line for potentially hundreds of applicants seeking to secure one of six opportunities to get a piece of New Jersey’s medical marijuana industry.

Group recruits Hugin canvassers at $25 per hour

A campaign group backed by a Virginia-based consulting firm is paying conservative canvassers up to $25 an hour to go knocking on doors for Bob Hugin.

We’re not ICE, our police car just needs new decal, local cops say

Princeton police are getting work done on their patrol pickup truck, and while that work is in progress, an unfinished decal on the side spells “ICE,” as in the end of the word POLICE.

Lawyer for Trump in-laws is Democratic mayoral candidate

A Democratic mayoral candidate in a small New Jersey city was the man who escorted Donald Trump’s father-in-law and mother-in-law to become naturalized American citizens today.

Passaic Councilwoman Zaida Polanco is dead at 41

City Councilwoman Zaida Polanco, 41, died on Wednesday.

Elected official cited for leaving scene of crash. He called cops 20 minutes later

A Haddon Township commissioner cited for leaving the scene of a car accident and driving with an expired license will face a judge in another county when his case is heard in municipal court, a township court clerk said Wednesday.

Councilman was arrested on drug charges — again. He says the cops ‘overreacted.’

Embattled Spring Lake Heights Borough Councilman Robert Merriken Sr. was arrested yet again on drug-related charges Wednesday, this time in Brielle, after an arrest in April had prompted fellow council members to officially call for his resignation.

NJ marijuana: Anal weed search lawsuit against state troopers goes federal

The legal saga of a man who claims a state trooper improperly searched his most private of areas for drugs has shifted to federal court — but he wants it to stay in state court.

Construction starts on Monmouth County homeless shelter in Oceanport

Construction began on Monmouth County’s new $1.95 million emergency homeless shelter, replacing the facility destroyed by superstorm Sandy flooding six years ago.

Road Warrior: NJDOT to pay for Hudson police needed for Route 495 ‘Armageddon’

If the Lincoln Tunnel is your gateway to Manhattan, begin bracing yourself for 30 months of crippling, ongoing tie-ups that some have likened to a traffic Armageddon.

Westfield police chief suddenly retires amid controversy

The Westfield police chief is stepping down as chief amid controversy and much criticism in the town, but officials have remained silent on why.

Palisades Park employee withdraws ‘verbal threat’ complaint against councilwoman

A borough employee, who filed a criminal complaint against an 85-year-old councilwoman for allegedly making verbal threats, withdrew the charge in Superior Court in Hackensack on Thursday.

Editorial: NJ spending cut task force report dead on arrival?

For taxpayers, there is much to like in the report released Thursday by a task force charged with developing recommendations aimed at heading off a state and local government fiscal disaster and at stanching the flow of fed-up taxpayers to friendlier tax climes.

