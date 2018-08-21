NJ Politics Digest: Sweeney Says He Has the Votes to Legalize Pot

Proponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana have been disappointed in the amount of time it is taking Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democratic legislature to approve such a measure.

But Senate President Steve Sweeney now says he has the votes to pass such a bill by the end of next month, according to POLITICO.

In an interview with the site, Sweeney said that while he and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin probably won’t be able to muster overwhelming support for legalizing recreational marijuana use and the state’s expanding medical marijuana, he’s convinced he can get enough votes to pass both measures.

One reason is that Sweeney intends to tie the two together, so folks who support expanding medical marijuana will have to vote for legalizing recreational pot use, the Senate president told POLITICO.

“Don’t be surprised when people who say they were against it vote for it,” Sweeney said, predicting Republicans who support expanding medical marijuana will support legalization, too.

Republicans are not the only ones who oppose legalizing recreational marijuana. Several Democratic legislators, led by Sen. Ron Rice, leader of the Legislative Black Caucus, prefer a move to decriminalize pot.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has already already ordered municipal prosecutors to hold off on pursuing marijuana cases until September, when his office intends to issue guidelines.

Sweeney said he was also opposed to imposing a steep 25 percent tax on legalized marijuana, reasoning that such a steep rate would just encourage people to keep buying illegal weed.

Quote of the Day: “There’s some people that will never support it and there are some people who are just hedging their bets because there’s not a bill to look at.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on legislative support for legalizing recreational marijuana use.

Gov. Phil Murphy blocks upcoming bear hunt on state-owned lands

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday to close state lands to bear hunts, making some headway toward keeping a campaign promise.

Sweeney touts pension overhaul plan to make New Jersey more affordable

Public employees in New Jersey with less than five years of work experience could soon see major changes to their pensions under a new system proposed by a bi-partisan committee in the state legislature.

Gov. Murphy Vowed to Fix N.J. Transit. Now It’s His Problem.

Just seven months into his first term, New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy is already resorting to emergency measures to try to fix New Jersey Transit, the state agency that has been failing to keep its trains running on time — or at all.

The Hard-Fought Battle to Ban Assault Weapons in NJ

James J. Florio was the 49th governor of New Jersey, as well as a former congressman and assemblyman. As a political leader, Florio was responsible for the federal Superfund legislation, protection of the Pinelands, the original school-funding formula that resulted from the Supreme Court decision in Abbott v. Burke, among many other successes. In this excerpt from his recent memoir, “Standing on Principle,” Florio details what he counts as one of his greatest achievements — New Jersey’s 1993 assault weapons ban.

This county went from near ‘junk bond’ status to the highest rating. Investors, take note

Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service have, for the first time, upgraded Essex County to the highest bond rating, citing its stable tax base and healthy budget practices.

‘Operation Mother’s Attic’ nets moving companies doing business without a license

Designed to catch moving companies doing business without a license, “Operation Mother’s Attic” was set in motion by the state’s attorney general and Division of Consumer Affairs.

Another city council urges Hudson County to end its ICE contract

Jersey City’s council became the second legislative body to urge Hudson County to terminate its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, unanimously approving a resolution at last week’s council meeting that cites the lack of “meaningful public dialogue” about the ICE agreement.

Bayonne biz administrator to step down, but is his work with the city done?

Joe DeMarco, the city’s business administrator who twice served as Mayor Jimmy Davis’ campaign manager, is stepping down from his position to work for a private law firm.

With New Jersey college students heading back to school, here’s what’s new on campus

On top of the excitement that comes with returning to campus or stepping on one for the first time as a college student — a newfound sense of independence, meeting new people with similar interests, embarking on new research — students have more to set their sights on this fall.

Elmwood Park administrator steps down, alluding to tensions with council

Keith Kazmark is resigning from his post as borough clerk and administrator, effective August 31.

Paterson charter school agrees to $90,000 settlement in sexual harassment case

A city charter school has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit that a substitute teacher filed last December against an administrator who was thinking of running for mayor at the time.

Carlstadt settles suit over state’s tax miscalculation

The borough of Carlstadt has reached a settlement agreement with state and county tax departments to correct a mistake that could have overcharged local taxpayers by $400 on average.

Sale of Leader Dye site in Paterson will wait for review of existing contamination

Mayor Andre Sayegh, in a strategy shift, has opted to address the chemical contamination at the Leader Dye property, an abandoned factory now owned by the city, before putting the land up for sale.

