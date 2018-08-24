Turning Point Chapter Breaks With Candace Owens Over Mollie Tibbetts PR Stunt

Turning Point USA’s University of Iowa chapter broke with the organization on Friday in the political aftermath of Mollie Tibbetts’ death.

After a Turning Point field director inquired about hosting an immigration event following Tibbetts’ murder, the chapter’s board members resigned in unison. Tibbetts herself was a University of Iowa student, before she was killed by a Mexican man who entered the country illegally.

“We respectfully decline this invitation. We find it in poor taste to exploit the death of a Hawkeye to suit a political agenda,” wrote the chapter’s leaders in their resignation letter. “Members of this chapter would like time to grieve and mourn the death of their classmate. We are all shocked, hurting, and in need of more respect than what was given to us by Turning Point USA.”

The immigration event was scheduled to include appearances by Turning Point’s founder Charlie Kirk and its communications director Candace Owens.

The duo have become increasingly controversial, however, as members of Tibbetts’ family ask for the tragedy to remain apolitical.

These requests have gone ignored by Turning Point’s leadership. This week, Owens attacked one of Tibbetts’ cousins—Sam Lucas—after he accused the comms director of using the murder for “political propaganda.”

“Now stop being a fucking snake and using my cousin’s death as political propaganda,” Lucas wrote on Twitter.

what the hell is candace owens doing pic.twitter.com/hYoPLsC9PV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 22, 2018

“I find it strange that you have directed obscenities and hate towards people that support the President, but you have not directed a single bad word toward the monster who committed this terrible crime,” responded Owens.

In their resignation letter, the chapter’s leaders extended “sympathy to the member of Mollie’s family that dealt with public harassment from Turning Point USA Communications Director, Candace Owens.”

“We ask that your exchange with Owens represent only herself not conservatives as a whole,” added the young Republicans.

Turning Point USA did not respond to Observer’s request for inquiry on whether the immigration event with Kirk and Owens will continue.