George Papadopoulos Alleges Jeff Sessions Approved of a Trump-Putin Meeting in 2016

George Papadopoulos’ attorneys filed a sentencing memorandum on Friday evening alleging Jeff Sessions approved of a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the letter, Papadopoulos’ legal counsel narrates the former Trump advisor’s rise in politics, portraying him as someone “out of his depth” who had “no experience in dealing with Russia policy or its officials.”

The letter also raises questions about the extent in which Jeff Sessions knew about communication with Russian officials.

“On March 31, 2016, [Papadopoulos] joined Mr. Trump, Senator Jeff Sessions, and other campaign officials for a ‘National Security Meeting’ at the Trump Hotel,” said Papadopoulos’ attorneys. “Eager to show his value to the campaign, George announced at the meeting that he had connections that could facilitate a foreign policy meeting between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While some in the room rebuffed George’s offer, Mr. Trump nodded with approval and deferred to Mr. Sessions who appeared to like the idea and stated that the campaign should look into it.”