So, Is ‘Venom’ Part of the Marvel Universe or Not?

Sony continues to pepper hints that Tom Hardy’s upcoming film Venom is somehow connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, linking it to the Avengers films. And why wouldn’t it? Tying its new project, which the studio is hoping will launch its own Marvel-verse, to a major franchise is a great way to generate interest and juice the box office numbers. The only problem? It isn’t true.

The trouble started last year when, during the lead-up to Spider-Man: Homecoming, former Sony head and current Venom producer Amy Pascal said the movie would be an “adjunct” to the MCU and exist in the same reality. This was followed by a series of comments from Marvel and Sony that only clouded the issue further. The plot has now thickened even more, with Venom director Ruben Fleischer declining to confirm or deny a cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Fleischer told the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, I know the answer—I’ve seen the movie. But I don’t want to get in trouble for saying something I’m not supposed to.”

While a surprise appearance from the hero is possible, it’s highly unlikely. A recent Entertainment Weekly story reported: “Venom is the first of Sony’s new films based on characters from the Spider-Man comics, although it’s a separate world from last year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. (It’s also not part of the deal between Sony and Disney that allows Tom Holland’s Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

All one really needs to do to get clarity is follow the trail of bread crumbs left by those on Marvel’s side.

Last year, Marvel producer Kevin Feige said, “For now, there is no plan for Venom in the MCU. It’s a Sony project.” Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts later confirmed this, explaining that the film is “not connected to the Marvel world.” Earlier this year, Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo echoed their statements, saying of Venom, “No, that’s a Sony property.”

In conclusion, one of two things is happening here: Either Marvel and Sony did strike a deal to fold Venom into the MCU, but are inexplicably keeping it under wraps and therefore sacrificing potentially hundreds of millions of dollars, or everything Marvel has been saying for more than a year is true and Sony is just using a theoretical connection to hype the film. We’ll find out in October, when Venom hits theaters.