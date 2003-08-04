Countdown to Bliss

Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone

Met: January 1999

Engaged: Feb. 9, 2003

Projected Wedding Date: Aug. 23, 2003

Two teensy thespian thweeties! Christopher Fitzgerald is 30-but, at 5-foot-5, still able to play a teen. “A lot of famous actors are small-Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Michael J. Fox,” said Mr. Fitzgerald, a recent Drama Desk Award nominee for Amour . “It’s really an advantage on-screen.” Unless your leading lady is Nicole Kidman, that is. Luckily, Mr. Fitzgerald has found love with Jessica Stone, 32, a pixie-like 5-foot-2 blond actress who was Frenchy in the Broadway revival of Grease . She also recently starred in The Smell of the Kill at the Helen Hayes Theater, where she played a disgruntled wife who leaves her husband to die in a meat locker.

The couple met onstage at City Center, during a concert production of Babes In Arms . Ms. Stone played Dolores, the saucy vixen. Mr. Fitzgerald, a curly-haired Spencer Tracy type, was her love interest, Gus. “I just remember seeing the biggest blue eyes I’d ever seen across the room that first day of rehearsal,” he said. “They’re physically huge.” One number required that they kiss for eight bars of music, during which Mr. Fitzgerald disproved all the old clichés about men in musical theater being gay.

The last performance happened to fall on Valentine’s Day, and the cast chasséd across the street to the Red Eye Grill for dinner, where the two singing partners found themselves groping for each other’s hands beneath the table. Afterward, they got into a taxi and headed to Ms. Stone’s Upper West Side two-bedroom. “He feigned nervousness,” she said. “But then he smooched me in the cab-so he couldn’t have been that shocked that I was asking him over.”

He never really left, officially moving in 2001. Living with another actor helps salve the sting of rejection that is the lot of the profession, he said: “When one of us is spiraling because of how shitty we feel, we can just open up to the other and it’s O.K.” The couple recently traveled to Boston to perform together in the 1931 comedy of manners, Springtime for Henry . However, they try to confine the theatrics to the stage. “We don’t have a lot of game-playing or drama,” Ms. Stone said.

Her lover proposed in front of an empty house back at City Center with a stackable Tiffany platinum band containing seven small diamonds (she’d requested something she could do dishes in). “It was thrilling,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. “The emotions were heightened, but I felt supremely dorky.”

“For about five minutes afterwards, we just were uttering hollow words to each other,” Ms. Stone said. “And then it sunk in, and then all we could say was: ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.'” Ever in need of an audience, the two met up with 15 friends afterward at SQC for a surprise engagement party.

Buckle your seatbelts: Some of these friends will be performing at a “talent show” to follow the wedding, which will be held at an old Williamstown, Mass., church that’s been transformed into a theater for Williams College. Ms. Stone has chosen a simple Nicole Miller frock for the occasion, and her groom will wear a gray pinstriped Paul Stuart suit. “We have to wear costumes all the time,” she said. “I didn’t want to be in some poofy dress and see him in a crazy tux. I didn’t want to feel like we were just playing make-believe.”

Susan Goldfarb and Andrew Weinberg

Met: Feb. 14, 2002

Engaged: May 20, 2003

Projected Wedding Date: Nov. 1, 2003

Susie Goldfarb, 26, an agent for print models at Ford, is marrying Andy Weinberg, 28, an “e-procurement consultant”-sounds like a pretty naughty combo!

“I’m his No. 1 priority,” said Ms. Goldfarb, a silky-haired brunette with a heart-shaped smile that rivals any of her professional charges’. “He really takes care of me.”

Mr. Weinberg proposed onstage at the Carnegie Club, during a set by Frank Sinatra “tribute artist” Cary Hoffman, whose retro act they’d enjoyed once earlier in the relationship. Too nervous to sing himself, Mr. Weinberg just gave a rehearsed spiel about how she was his friend, his soul mate, his everything, blah blah blah. “I was crying and shaking … and sweating,” Ms. Goldfarb said.

“Afterwards,” said her brawny, bespectacled, balding man, “pretty much every woman in the place came over to say that I’d made them cry.”

The original ring-a “loaner” from the jeweler because the round two-carat diamond in platinum pave wasn’t yet ready-dropped to the ground in the chaos that followed the exchange. Mike in hand, a concerned Mr. Weinberg addressed the room. “Is there an insurance agent in the house?” he said. The bauble was swiftly recovered, thank God.

Mr. Hoffman closed the show by dedicating his creepily dead-on rendition of “The Way You Look Tonight” to the couple. He has been asked to perform at their reception, following a traditional ceremony at Temple Israel in Lawrence, N.Y.

The two young nostalgia fans met at the Turks and Caicos outpost of Club Med, finding themselves next to one another at a communal dinner table their first night at the resort. He pointed out constellations to her and they shared a kiss before the night’s last piña colada was consumed. “I don’t know if ‘magical’ is the right word, but at the time it seemed it,” Ms. Goldfarb said. “I didn’t want to be one of those annoying girls who was like, ‘Are you going to call me later?’ I just figured we’d have a good time while it lasted.”

But Mr. Weinberg’s enchantment didn’t evaporate upon his return to Gotham. “There was never that awkward dating lull in the conversation,” he said. “I just know that I can be completely at ease around her.”

Fly them to the moon! Or just to their brand-new Upper West Side one-bedroom, where the bride-to-be helps her fella keep his socks properly paired up: He’s color-blind and isn’t quite sure of his darling’s eye color, or whether the tie he’s wearing to his wedding is silver or gray. But what does it matter?

“He treats me like gold,” she said.

Leontine Greenberg and Sascha Segan

Met: April 12, 2001

Engaged: May 2003

Projected Wedding Date: Nov. 9, 2003

How else would two Jonathan Lethem buffs meet but cleverly, hesitantly, ironically on Nerve.com?

Like many status-conscious Manhattan men, Sascha Segan, a red-haired, freckled freelance travel and tech writer, posted a profile sans photo. “All the pictures I had of myself, I had an I’m-going-to-blow-up-your-car glint in my eye,” he said. Leontine Greenberg, a DVD producer for the BBC’s New York office with her own blog, used an angst-filled, blurry photo of herself that she’d taken in the dark without a flash. In response to the “Why you should get to know me?” prompt, the small-boned brunette typed: “You probably shouldn’t. I’m on the rebound.” Both techies wrote that they were in love with Mr. Lethem, the author.

Mr. Segan, a Hunter College High School and Yale grad who was also boing- ing back from a relationship, took her to dinner at Yaffa Café on St. Marks Place-very “old-school” New York-and whisked her back by subway to his Upper West Side apartment that very night. “He lured me in by saying I had to go up to hear the new Bjork single,” said Ms. Greenberg, 28, who hails from Arizona. “It was very cheesy.”

“But I really did want her to hear it,” Mr. Segan said limply, admitting, “I had the idea that I’d play the field for a couple weeks after we met …. I thought we’d keep shopping, but it didn’t work out. I realized really soon that there was no one better on earth than her. Leontine has a wider range of thought than anyone else I could possibly think of, and it all comes out of her mouth.”

The relationship flourished, and she moved into his new Astoria two-bedroom last April. The family expanded to include two cats, Maude and Meyer Lansky. But Mr. Segan, 29, was a bit wary of making things official, as his parents are currently going through a messy split after three decades together. “I was terrified by marriage,” he said. It took a trip to Amsterdam-during which every waiter and bus driver they came into contact with seemed to have a jolly spouse at home-to change his mind. “We’re not into drugs; it wasn’t like that,” he said. “I just thought, It’s time to make an optimistic choice. It’s time to take this love and say, ‘We can do this! ‘”

Ms. Greenberg didn’t want to jinx her lover’s newfound enthusiasm and suggested they wait to see if the feeling remained after they returned to New York. “I wanted to know that it wasn’t just all the pretty canals making everything romantic,” she said.

“And then we got back, and there were dirty dishes in the sink and we had to change the litter box,” Mr. Segan said. “And we still wanted to do it.”

Their ceremony is planned for Temple Emanuel. A reception will follow at the Screening Room on Varick Street, and then everybody better brace for a barrage of babies. “My biological clock is ticking so loud,” Ms. Greenberg moaned.

“The two big differences between 25 and 29 are that you start threatening to snatch babies from strollers, and you suddenly gain 15 pounds and you don’t know why or how,” Mr. Segan said. “But then you get married and live happily ever after. And the 15 pounds no longer really matters.”