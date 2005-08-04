Debunking Dov

One reader reports that Der Blatt, the largest Yiddish newspaper in the state, is running a forceful editorial against Dov Hikind and his stance on racial profiling.

And another Politicker source suggests that the racial profiling issue may have driven a fracture between Simcha Felder and Hikind, his former boss. He writes:

“I was at the 66pct national night out last night and a Sgt came over to Councilman Simcha Felder and asked him to comment about this. He answered that he has trust in GD and the NYPD and he is against racial profiling.

“I was standing there when he said it.”