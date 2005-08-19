Quiz: What’s Lewis Lapham Going On About Now?

Another new Harper’s, another new “Notebook” column by editor Lewis H. Lapham–a column loud (as it were) with the wheezing bellows and clanging hammers of strenuous wordsmithery. Media Mob has carefully disassembled and rearranged some of Lapham’s latest work. Can you match the front end of each ringing phrase to its back?

1. the uplifting program of

2. the teat of

3. the instructional apparatus of

4. the factory standard of

5. the several armies of

6. the lime pits of

A. the model citizen

B. judicial review

C. mindless decadence

D. the imperial right

E. social hygiene

F. a police state