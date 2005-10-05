Like father, like daughter

If Valerie Vainieri Huttle wins the 37th district Assembly seat in a special convention scheduled — for now — on Thursday evening, she would become the third woman to follow her father to the New Jersey General Assembly: Anthony Vainieri represented Hudson County in the Assembly from 1984 to 1986. Others: Elizabeth Randall, who served in the Assembly from 1985 to 1991 (she presently serves on the Bergen County Board of Freeholders with Huttle and served in the Assembly with her father), is the daughter of Harry Randall, Jr., who was a Bergen County Assemblyman for six years in the 1960’s.; and Assemblywoman Alison McHose, whose father, Robert Littell, served in the Assembly from 1968 until his election to the State Senate in 1990.