Kean watching

Thomas Kean, Jr. is the presumptive favorite to win the Republican nomination for United States Senator next year, and over the next few days he may get a better idea who he’ll be running against in the 2006 general election. If Jon Corzine loses the race for Governor, he will need to decide whether he wants to run for re-election next year — and he’ll be under some pressure from his party to make that decision rather quickly so that other candidates can begin to raise money. If Corzine wins, one of his first major decisions will be the appointment of a successor. Corzine would have the option of naming a caretaker who would serve out the remainder of his term, or appointing someone who would likely become the Democratic nominee against Kean next fall.