They must have missed it

Two days after Republican Congressman Michael Ferguson said he would give the $1,000 contribution he received from Duke Cunningham to a local charity, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is calling on Fergsuon to return the money. Cunningham, a GOP Congressman from California, admitted to taking over $2 million in bribes from defense contractors. The DCCC is a little late in their rhetoric: local Democratic activists looking to oust Ferguson beat them to the bunch a few days ago. The DCCC has also called on Republican Congressmen to return campaign contributions from indicted House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, but has not issued similar statements concerning Democratic Congressmen who took donations from jailed developer/filmmaker Charles Kushner.