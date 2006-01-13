Defending Hillary

A reader in the comments section the other day posted an interesting reaction to the onslaught of anti-Clinton venom that came when The Politicker was linked on the Drudge Report. It’s a glimpse at why Clinton aides seem not to mind the victim trope so much.

“Those of us who are regular readers here know that Senator Clinton is far from progressive and follows a pure triangulation strategy of clinging to the center. As a result, many of us have little use for her. That said, seeing how apoplectic she makes the reactionary wingnuts in red state America, I actually found myself warming to her. Clearly that was not the intent of the rabid mob, but that was the effect.”

Somewhere, Ann Lewis is smiling.