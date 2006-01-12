Hudson for Albio

There are no signs that Hudson County will be splintered in the upcoming primary for Congress. At a Hudson County Democratic leadership meeting last Friday, attended by most of the county’s mayors, U.S. Senator-designate Robert Menendez and County Executive Thomas DeGise, there was considerable enthusiasm for former Assembly Speaker Albio Sires’ campaign for Congress. Hudson County makes up about two-thirds of the votes in a 13th district Democratic primary. Sires is scheduled to formally enter the race after Menendez takes his seat in the Senate this month.