There goes my chance of crawling back to New York Press.

The new blog there, Follow the Leader, is up and running. The “new boss” there is the always humble John DeSio. He has been toiling away at The Bronx Press Review for years. Now, he’ll be splitting his time between the two papers, which helps when people like Tom Suozzi go campaigning in The Bronx.

With all the info DeSio digs up on folks like Larry Seabrook, the site will undoubtedly be a must read. And as an added bonus, real fans can indulge in vintage NYPress blogging on the site’s archive.

–Azi Paybarah