Gotham Gazette has a comprehensive piece about New York’s tradition of controversial art, and focuses on…the cartoon crisis (something I briefly got involved with).

The article mentions a rumor about the Village Voice scrapping its editorial cartoons (“That’s news to me,” VV spokesman Doug Simmons told me) and notes that it took black New Yorkers 170 years before they were even depicted in the media.

Also, check out the girl with the pistol earring.

Update: Doug Simmons called to say “There is no political litmus test for our cartoons” and the rumor “is one of those half-baked items.” In fact, a cartoon of Muhammad appears in a column this week.

—Azi Paybarah