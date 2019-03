Gallup has a new poll with Hillary and Rudy still atop the 2008 packs, Clinton in commanding fashion.

The only (slight) change on the Democratic side: Al Gore seems to have shaved a bit off Hillary’s lead.

“With Gore now receiving 13% of the vote, Clinton’s lead fell slightly from 43% in December to 39% now,” the pollsters say.

More grist for Ryan Lizza’s and my Gore theories.