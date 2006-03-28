GOP recruits Iraq veteran to challenge Rothman

Vincent Micco, a 34-year-old Army veteran who served in Iraq, will formally announce today that he will seek the Republican nomination for Congress against Steven Rothman in the ninth district. Micco, a banker and the father of four, served in Iraq in 2003 and 2003. Rothman, a five-term Democrat, supports a rapid withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq. The Bergen County Republican Organization has endorsed Micco, and advisors to a rival slate headed by County Executive candidate Kathleen Donovan say that they have no plans to recruit candidates to run for Congress in either the fifth or ninth districts. A spokesman for the Micco campaign says the veteran hopes to have the support of both factions. When his U.S. Army reserve unit was called up for active military service in 2003, Micco left his wife and children, his job, and his post as Bergen County Young Republican Chairman to serve in Iraq. But when Micco returned to civilian life after a year of service in a combat zone, he found himself in a far less significant war: for the Bergen YR chairmanship. It seems that some of the Young Republicans who assumed control during Micco’s absence aren’t eager to allow him to return to his post. The controversy centered around Walter “Jim” Dering, the 38-year-old Executive Director of the Bergen YR’s, who said that Micco can’t simply assume control of the organization because he returned home after the “constitutionally-mandated” YR election.