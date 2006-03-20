Shelly and Dov

Orthomom, an anonymous Jewish blogger who backs education tax credits, has an amusing version of a radio exchange between Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Assemblyman Dov Hikind.
paraphrasis:
Dov: Shelly, let me thank you for being such a great leader and always doing everything possible to help our community.
Shelly: Dov, great leaders need great followers, and I stand on your shoulders.
