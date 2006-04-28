Friday Blog Stroll



How photogenic can you be?

Capitol Confidential reports that Hillary Clinton’s support, while still very comfortable, may be eroding among independent and liberal voters, according to a new poll out.

Over at DMI, Andrea Batista Schlesinger suggests a few locations for President Bush’s future ‘surprise visits.’

Media Bistro’s Fishbowl NY reports that White House press secretary Tony Snow’s Fox Web site is still active, and continues to display what Fox calls “fake” versions of 12 cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

And The Daily Gotham follows up on the IND endorsement meeting fiasco in Brooklyn.

—Nicole Brydson