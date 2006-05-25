Wildenstein Buys at The Plaza



The Plaza.

Although there’s still scaffolding in place (and a gigantic billboard, too), some big name buyers have already arrived at The Plaza. Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein is picking up a 3,000-square-foot apartment that went for just under $10 million, according to the New York Post. Fleeing East 82nd Street, Ms. Wildenstein will be joined by developer Harry Macklowe, New England Patriots owner (and sometime Putin pal) Robert Kraft, and Bear Stearns chief James Cayne.

Also, a contract has been signed on a $40 million pad at 15 Central Park West–just a few million shy of Daniel Loeb’s record breaking purchase in the building. And Britney Spears reduced the price of her Silk Building condo to $4.5 million (but haven’t we heard that before).

– Michael Calderone

The Munipal Art Society and Curbed have been collecting photos of massive advertising on buildings, like The Plaza above.