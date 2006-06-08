Baldino is new GOP leader in Paramus

Paramus Republicans have chosen John Baldino, a 22-year-old rising star who ran a strong race for the State Assembly in the 38th district, as the new GOP Municipal Chairman. Baldino succceeds Patrick O’Brien, who is stepping down as party leader to seek a Borough Council seat. Paramus is considered a swing town in Bergen County, and Baldino, an aide aide to Assemblyman (and Donovan backer) John Rooney, backed the Bergen County Republican Organization slate in the recent primary, has close ties to both factions of the county GOP.