For the Team, For Himself

Charlie Rangel will be hosting a fundraiser this Friday evening at Harlem’s Baton Rouge restaurant and lounge. The event begins with a Chairman’s Reception, for a donation of $500-$4,200, and cocktails and entry to a performance by recording artist Raheem Devaughn for $200.

The invitation reminds supports that “Congressman Rangel is raising funds to help win the 15 seats necessary for the Democrats to regain control of the House of Representatives.”

And, not incidentally, that “in a Democratic Majority, Congressman Rangel will make history as the first African-American and the first New Yorker since 1881 to Chair the Ways and Means Committee.”

—Nicole Brydson