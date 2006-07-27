NBC’s Richard Engel Continues to Distinguish Himself

Bad news is good news for journalists, and a Middle East in flames has launched a network star: Richard Engel of NBC. Never one to pontificate or editorialize, the Arabic speaker and BBC veteran lets human beings tell the story for him. Last night he did it again. Sorting thru rubble in Tyre, he found the pictures of a little girl, and went from one frightened local to another on the crazy notion that finding out who she was was more important than hearing how they are trying to save their skins. His search led him at last to the girl’s father, who told him calmly that a warhead had killed his wife and two daughters, and he did not understand why…