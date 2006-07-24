New Jersey donors staying out of Connecticut and Rhode Island

United States Senate candidates from all across the national typically mine New Jersey for campaign dollars, but in two fiercely contested primaries, Garden State donors have been largely absent. In Connecticut, Senator Joseph Lieberman has raised $148,300 in New Jersey — just slightly more than the amount raised by Pennsylvania Senate candidate Bob Casey, Jr., and substantially less than the $711,495 that New York Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton has raised here. Lieberman’s 138 contributors include David Steiner, Josh Weston, Lionel Kaplan, Raymond Chambers — and Republican Finn Casperson. Only seven New Jerseyans have contributed to challenger Ned Lamont, who now leads Lieberman in several independent polls. Former State Senator Gordon MacInnes and his wife, former State Senate candidate Blair MacInnes, have contributed nearly half of the $2,201 Lamont (who is largely self financing his race) has raised in New Jersey. The Republican candidate in that race, Alan Schlessinger, has raised nothing from this state. In Rhode Island, conservative Stephen Laffey has raised $34,900 from 26 New Jersey donors, while his Republican primary opponent, incumbent Senator Lincoln Chafee, has brought in just $10,300 from seventeen New Jersey contributors. None of the Republican donors typically seen on nationa campaign finance reports show up in the Chafee or Laffey reports. The Democratic candidate, Sheldon Whitehouse, has raised $22,300 in New Jersey from 21 individuals, including former state Attorney General Robert Del Tufo, now the Chairman of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.