Human for Governor

In addition to endorsing Chris Owens for a Brooklyn congressional seat today, The Amsterdam News made a number of other endorsements [no link yet]. In a surprise move, they went with Tom Suozzi over Eliot Spitzer, saying:

“Both men are talented; one of them is human to the core.”

Update: Amsterdam News also endorsed:

Hillary Clinton for Senate

Charlie King for Attorney General

Charles Barron for the 10th Congressional District in Brooklyn

Hiram Monserrate for the 13th Senate District in Queens

Hakeem Jeffries for the 57th Assembly District in Brooklyn

Sylvia Friedman for the 74th Assembly District in Manhattan.

Update 2: The paper made no endorsement between state Senator Marty Connor and Ken Diamondstone in the 25th Senate District.

— Azi Paybarah