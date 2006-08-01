NJ Dems heading North, to beat Lieberman

Activists from state’s more progressive Democratic wing are planning to export volunteer campaign workers to Connecticut over the next week to help Ned Lamont defeat Joseph Lieberman in the Democratic primary for United States Senator. “No, it’s not about Iraq. It’s about taking back the Democratic Party,” said Juan Melli, an activist who helps edit the website BlueJersey.com. The New York Times reported today that Tom Lindenfled, a onetime New Jersey operative who managed Frank Pallone’s first campaign for Congress in 1998 (and later served as his Chief of Staff) has been dispatched to Connecticut to help Lieberman.