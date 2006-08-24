Using Torricelli’s old lawyer, Menendez files ethics complaint vs. Kean

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez has hired the lawyer who represented former Senator Robert Torricelli during his 2002 Senate Ethics Committee investigation to file an ethics complaint against Thomas Kean, Jr. The Menendez camp says that Kean is violating ethics laws by failing to disclose details of his family trust fund. “Tom Kean Jr. has the right to blow his inheritance on his campaign, but he also has a legal and ethical obligation to tell the public where the money is coming from. With new questions arising every day about how Tom Kean Jr. has used family connections to shake down corporate executives for campaign contributions, he needs to disclose immediately whether there are similar conflicts of interest hidden in his trust funds. He is in clear violation of ethics laws and he should come clean about what he is hiding before the Senate ethics committee forces him to,” said Matt Miller. Marc Elias, Torricelli’s old lawyer, will address the complain in a 2PM conference call with reporters. His firm, Perkins Coie, also member of team successful at opposing emergency application for stay from Supreme Court re 2002 U.S. Senate election in New Jersey) helped write a brief for New Jersey Democrats opposing an emergency application to the U.S. Supreme Court during the 2002 U.S. Senate candidate switch. The Menendez campaigns maintains that federal law requires descriptions of each asset held by a candidate needs to also include a complete disclosure of underlying assets. They say Kean, Jr., holds investments in privately managed hedge, mutual and private eqity funds through his trust fund. “New Jerseyans are unable to determine where these funds have invested their capital — and whether those investments reveal current or potential conflicts of interest ” because Kean Jr. has failed to disclose that information as the law requires,” the campaign said. Kean’s spokeswoman, Jill Hazelbaker, asks: “Let me get this straight, Boss Bob wants the Kean campaign to rely on the individual who defended Bob Torricelli’s corruption to tell us what’s ethically appropriate?” “Bob Menendez thinks it’s ok to take campaign contributions from 37 convicted felons. Bob Menendez thinks it’s ok to have Joseph Simunovich, who is under investigation by the state’s ethics board, chair his campaign fundraising operation,” said Hazelbaker. “The insinuation of ethical impropriety on part of the Kean family, who have done great things for the state and the country since the Revolution, is a cosmic leap of desperation coming from someone who has spent his entire career in the ethical swamp of Hudson County.”